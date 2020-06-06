• Defiance County

Earn scholarships:

The Defiance City Schools Foundation has announced its scholarship recipients for the class of 2020.

Recipient of the $1,500 Claude W. Henkle Scholarship and the $500 Ray Marshall Scholarship was Alexis Blake. The Marie Kauser Scholarship of $638.67 was awarded to Abigail Elwood.

Alexis Varga and Grace Walter each received a $750 Jordan Shirey Scholarship. The $3,000 Garrit Nixon Scholarship went to Tyrel Goings.

