• Defiance County
Earn scholarships:
The Defiance City Schools Foundation has announced its scholarship recipients for the class of 2020.
Recipient of the $1,500 Claude W. Henkle Scholarship and the $500 Ray Marshall Scholarship was Alexis Blake. The Marie Kauser Scholarship of $638.67 was awarded to Abigail Elwood.
Alexis Varga and Grace Walter each received a $750 Jordan Shirey Scholarship. The $3,000 Garrit Nixon Scholarship went to Tyrel Goings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.