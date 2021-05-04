LIMA — Defiance High School took home top honors in the varsity division and Shawnee High School the junior varsity division at the Western Buckeye League Scholastic Bowl Tournament held Friday at The Ohio State University at Lima. Wapakoneta High School won the runner up slot in the varsity division and St. Mary’s Memorial High School was second in the junior varsity division.
The winning varsity team from Defiance High School included Xavier Payne, Brandon Morgan, Andrew Sweeney, and Caden Hazelton. The team finished with an 7-2 record. The runner-up varsity team from Wapakoneta High School also finished with a 7-2 record but lost in head-to-head competition with Defiance High School 9-7.
The Defiance High School coach is James Kerr.
The winning JV team from Shawnee High School finished with an 8-0 record. The runner-up JV team from St. Marys High School finished with a 7-1 record.
The WBL Scholastic Bowl all-tournament team was chosen by the coaches and made up of one member from each school. The 2021 all-tournament team members are Mason Meyer from Bath, Gage Seals from Celina, Brandon Morgan from Defiance, Cody Crates from Elida, Lily James from Kenton, Tyler Cantrell from Ottawa-Glandorf, Reed Malcolm from Shawnee, Kaden Brackman from St. Marys, Sophie Rutkowski from Van Wert and Gavin Sutton from Wapakoneta.
High school teams from around western Ohio went head-to-head in the round-robin scholastic bowl tournament. The competition is hosted and sponsored by The Ohio State University at Lima.
