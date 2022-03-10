Defiance City Schools Board of Education members adopted a resolution opposing a proposed House bill and another resolution congratulating two divers who placed in state competition in their Wednesday afternoon meeting.
The board passed a resolution opposing Ohio HB 290, a bill that would allow student funding to follow them to any schooling of choice. Superintendent Bob Morton noted that non-public school options are not held to the same standard as public schools.
On a brighter note, the board recognized two junior divers for their state finishes with a resolution of congratulations. Lily Lacey earned a podium finish in seventh place with 393.55 points, up eight spots from her state finish last year. Elli Fleischman placed 14th with 341.4.
In her treasurer’s report, Cheryl Swisher told the board that the state now requires all districts to have on a file a certificate of transition for the Ohio K-12 school district treasurer/chief financial officer to hand off to the board of education and new treasurer.
The board approved the Northern Buckeye Bundled Internet Access Services for the period of July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2026, and the project closeout transfer of remaining balance and other closeout transfers of interest.
Swisher informed board members that she is making the final payment to close out the building project. Morton noted that Jan. 3 marked four years in the new building.
In personnel actions, the board approved Sue Kamphaus for home instruction for the 2021-22 school year effective Feb. 2. Hired as substitutes were Madison Naton and Carol Murray. Classified employees hired were Lee Martinez, 3-hour elementary server, effective Feb. 28; Clatina Bohn, substitute cafeteria, effective March 8; and Amber Collins, substitute cafeteria effective March 9. A supplemental contract was offered to Seth Bowman, middle school girls track, second assistant.
Donations accepted were: $41.55 from the Kroger Round Up Rewards (multiple donors) for girls soccer; $50 from Mike and Cheryl Bergman for the high school basketball team; $100 from the Optimist International of Defiance for the high school wrestling program; $150 from Johns Manville for the high school wrestling program; $175 from Ronald J. Nieset for the high school athletic program; an Eastman trumpet valued at $200 from Tara Garcia for the band department; a Selmer alto sax valued at $500 from Christopher Burnett for the band department; an iPad and case valued at $600 from the Defiance choir boosters for middle school vocal music; and $1,000 from the Defiance Area Foundation Moose Grant for the high school wrestling program.
In other action, the board:
• approved financials from February.
• amended appropriations and certificate of revenue.
• approved the third and final reading on policy and administrative guideline revisions.
• discussed the Ohio Department of Education requirement that teachers cannot break contracts after July 10, with clarification expected.
• approved minutes from the Feb. 23 meeting.
• accepted the Northwest Ohio ESC substitute teachers list.
• entered into an executive session to discuss the possible purchase or sale of property, with no action taken when back in open session.
