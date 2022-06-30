Defiance County’s board of Developmental Disabilities (DD) wants to change its existing operating levy from a renewal to a continuing one.
At Tuesday evening’s board meeting DD Superintendent Heidi Hull discussed the need to change the status of the agency’s existing 1.9-mill levy.
Currently, the levy is a renewal, but the board agreed to present it to voters as a continual levy, subject to their approval in November. The millage would remain the same, and if approved the levy would become permanent with no need for renewal.
The deadline to place the levy on the Nov. 8 ballot is Aug. 10.
“This is the same millage, and I understand that we wanted a six-year renewal moved to a continual,” said Hull. “The need is there, the needs are ever-changing when it comes to providing services to individuals in the community and running our school. I did talk with the auditor and she thought that should not be any issue whatsoever to move from renewal to continual. We are obviously looking at our building, our playground, other needs such as technology, air conditioning — our building is over 60 years old and it’s prudent for us to stay on top of things.”
Hull also said that the change would help in making a more clarified five-year plan.
“Considering we are looking at a change to a continual levy, our five-year projection, our building facilities committee walked through the building and identified a lot of needs,” Hull added. “In light of that, I just want to have a discussion about some things that have come up: heating and cooling costs. We have one quote in excess of $100,000 and we are waiting on a second. We are looking at hierarchical needs and potential solutions. There are some other big-ticket items, so I wanted to discuss our future here. I think we want to stay here right now and we are looking to stay, invest and continue on.”
Otto Nicely, board member asked, “Concerning the air conditioning, what are we looking at? Is that for the cafeteria and the whole package?”
Hull responded, “that’s right, and a couple of classrooms as well.”
Nicely added, “there ought to be some money out there. With the board’s permission, I will start digging and see what’s out there.”
Board member Stephanie Meyer said, “We need to look at the needs and prioritize them.”
Hull said, “that’s right. We have been in triage mode until now. Make the list and pick out how to tackle it.”
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, Johnny Davis, national Special Olympics gold medalist, was in attendance to speak about the competition.
“It was fun,” said Davis. “We beat Maryland for the championship.”
Hull presented Davis with a certificate at the meeting.
“Johnny attended the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Fla., on the unified softball team and they brought home the gold,” said Hull when she spoke about him. “We are very proud of you. ... Thank you to everyone at the Defiance County board and we are extremely proud of you. It’s proof of your hard work and determination to achieve your dreams. You are a great representation of that for our county.”
In other news, the board:
• was updated on the security upgrades to the facility.
• heard a report about the school roster for 2022-23.
• received updates from early intervention and community services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.