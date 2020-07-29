Defiance County Board of Development Disabilities met Tuesday to take action on a contact with the union, as well as the plan on reopening the school.

Superintendent Timothy Bower reported that following an executive session, the board approved a new three-year contract with the Good Samaritan Education Association. The new contract runs from Aug. 1, 2020, through July 31, 2023, allowing for a 3% raise each year.

In addition, a 3% raise was approved for the fiscal assistant and the service and support administrators.

Bower also noted that the school is expected to reopen on Aug. 19 with face-to-face instruction, pending approval of the Defiance County Public Health.

In personnel matters, the board approved the following job descriptions: adapted physical education instructor/Special Olympics coordinator, bus assistant, bus driver, custodian/maintenance, developmental specialist (early intervention), food service manager, instructor assistant, instructor, nurse, night custodian, occupational therapist, physical therapy assistant, program assistant, service coordinator (early invention) and speech/language pathologist.

