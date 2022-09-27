The Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities (DCBDD) recently announced its participation in National Disability Employment Awareness Month — an annual awareness campaign that takes place each October.
The purpose of National Disability Employment Awareness Month is to educate about disability employment issues and celebrate the contributions of America’s workers with disabilities. This year’s theme is “Disability: Part of the Equity Equation.”
Reflecting on this year’s theme, throughout the month the DCBDD will engage in a variety of activities to educate Defiance County on disability employment issues and its commitment to an inclusive work culture.
“The DCBDD is proud to be a part of this year’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month,” said Superintendent Heidi Hull. “We want to spread the important message that we value all perspectives, including those of individuals with disabilities.”
The history of National Disability Employment Awareness Month traces back to 1945 when Congress enacted a law declaring the first week in October each year “National Employ the Physically Handicapped Week.”
In 1962, the word “physically” was removed to acknowledge the employment needs and contributions of individuals with all types of disabilities. In 1988, Congress expanded the week to a month and changed the name to National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
“Our national recovery from the pandemic cannot be completed without the inclusion of all Americans, in particular people with disabilities,” stated U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh. “Their contributions have historically been vital to our nation’s success, and are more important today than ever. We must build an economy that fully includes the talent and drive of those with disabilities.”
