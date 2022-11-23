Superintendent Heidi Hull asked the Defiance County Board of DD to accept the resignation of Director of Business Operations Nichole Tigelman and introduced the new person for that position during the organization’s meeting Tuesday evening.
“I want to introduce Karrah Rath,” said Hull. “Karrah was hired yesterday (Monday) as our director of business operations. She accepted the position. ...”
Rath then spoke about herself, and the board welcomed her.
“I am born and raised in Defiance, so it’s nice to be working in my community,” Rath said. “I currently work at the corrections center, so this will be a change for me. I will enjoy working here and what you do for the community.”
In her report to the board, Hull then thanked the staff for their work on the recent passage of the levy.
“The big news is that our levy passed,” started Hull. “Congratulations to everybody. I sent a message to the staff saying that it wasn’t just this few months season, it was the work that everybody does every day to build our reputation and our one-on-one interactions. That was a testament to everybody’s hard work here.”
Jenna Peper, communication and community engagement manager added to Hull’s comment.
“Like Heidi said, the levy passed and that was exciting,” said Hull. “Thank you to everyone in this room that contributed to that. One of the biggest things is that we put that information out to the voters and we couldn’t do anything without them.”
Director of Early Intervention (EI) Dennis Myers also gave report about his department.
“As a total, we had a 123 referrals during the (2022) fiscal year (wahich he said ended on June 30, 2022),” he reported. “We wrote 60 initial IFSPs (individualized family service plans) ... .”
He went on to say that the three top areas of initial plans are, in descending order: special instruction, speech therapy and occupational therapy. Myers said that 47 individuals exited the EI program.
“Those kids exited when they turned three, so they stayed the whole time,” Myers added.
Myers also said that there has been a change lately for referrals.
“The average age at referral was 16.6 months,” he said. “We would like to see that closer to 12 (months), so we need to work on that. When we meet with physicians that is the one thing we are talking about — refer early. Our services in the four-county area are free. There is no charge to families, so there is really no reason not to refer. ... “
The EI program is in complete compliance with state regulations, he also indicated.
“Each year we get measured in one of the areas of compliance,” Myers added. “When we think about accreditation, EI usually doesn’t have as many areas that accreditation looks at ... . Every year we are being looked at in one of the areas, so our records are constantly under review. We don’t wait the three years to go through that (accreditation process). We are in 100% compliance ... .”
Currently, 48 children are enrolled in the DCBDD early intervention program.
Pat Uhlenhake, director of community services for the board, said that the pilot program that her department has worked on with the state is now being used by 10 other organizations.
“We are still having some issues (with the computer program),” reported Uhlenhake. “It’s funny, I sent an email to someone who has been helping us out with about 12 different questions. She wrote back and said ... ‘You guys found every bug we are having.’ ... That is going really well.”
The board also approved a few organizational items for the new year, updates to some position descriptions and update/replacement to a policy for employee schedules.
