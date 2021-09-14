The Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities celebrates support professionals this week.
Sept. 12–18 is National Direct Support Professionals (DSP) Week. This initiative, sponsored by American Network of Community Options and Resources (ANCOR) and the National Association of Direct Support Professionals, promotes this designation and seeks to draw attention to and raise awareness about the vital role DSPs play in the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“DSPs, not only in Defiance County or Ohio, but all over the nation, enhance the quality of life of people with disabilities by promoting self-determination, independence and safe-guarding their health and well-being.”, stated Timothy Bower, Superintendent of the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities (DCBDD).
According to ANCOR, nationwide more than one million individuals with disabilities rely on the services of Direct Support Professionals to live, work and thrive in their communities, and the demand is growing rapidly.
Pat Uhlenhake, Director of Community Services at DCBDD said, “Our DSPs here in Defiance County know that by equipping their clients with the skills and resources necessary anything is possible.”
Throughout this week the DCBDD will honor these dedicated professionals by highlighting all the services they have to offer.
Homemaker Personal Care Providers include:
• Easy Living
• Gentle Hearts-Helping Hands
• 2Daughters, LLC
• Filling Home
• CRSI-Champaign Residential Services Inc.
• ARC of Ohio
• Independent Provider, Jade Poucher
• Independent Provider, Bryna Marshall
Day Habilitation Providers include:
• Northwest Products
• Quadco Defiance
• Quadco Stryker
• Filling Home Community Center
• Partners in Employment
• PC Workshop
• PeopleWorks
• Person Centered Services
• Soaring Arts Studio
• Trinity Place
• We are Limitless
