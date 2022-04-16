The Defiance School Board met Wednesday to discuses the purchase of new school buses, among other topics.
The CFO/Treasurer Cheryl Swisher introduced noted that the board will buy three new buses that will cost $305,860 total. Part of this will be paid for by a state grant amounting to $182,922 with the board paying the other $122,938 out of its usual budget for new buses.
Normally, the school only buys one or two new bus at a time, however, with the grant money added in they will be able to buy three and retire three buses with the highest mileage out of regular service.
Also discussed was an issue with getting officials for baseball and other athletic contests.
The issue was raised by board member Garry Rodenberger, who noted that there have been two games in the area that were canceled due to the lack of officials.
Rodenberger opined that one reason for the shortage of officials is the increase in attacks on — and poor treatment of — officials by others at the games. He also cited a recent physical attack on an umpire at a youth ball game to highlight his point.
Superintendent Bob Morton mentioned that if necessary there is a possibility of holding Wednesday games.
Morton also noted that across Ohio there are 1,000 fewer officials over two years to officiate games in baseball and softball.
If the shortage continues then games will become more difficult to hold, he indicated.
Also in attendance was the school resource officer Frank Herbert also was in attendance with “Mojo” the five-month-old new Golden Retriever puppy that will be trained as a service dog.
She should be finished with her training by next year and start service then, and is expected to work for between 7-10 years before retirement.
In other business:
• the board considered a resolution concerning placement of a tax renewal levy on the ballot.
• school foundation will meet next Wednesday at 7 a.m. to go over teacher mini grants that help fund some activities submitted by teachers.
• the board will hold its five-year forecast during the second board meeting in May.
• the board approved payment in lieu of transportation after pro-rating for the reminder of the school year. This amounts to $227.38.
• April 30 is the prom.
• May 29 is graduation.
• the resident senior citizen breakfast was discussed with no date scheduled yet.
• April 23 is the hall of fame and senior athletic recognition ceremonies.
• an administrative assistance luncheon will be at VFW Post 3360 in Defiance at 11:45 a.m. on April 26.
• DECA students are approved to go to competition in Atlanta, Ga.
• a five-year contract with Coca-Cola was approved, with the company donating $25,000 to the school district.
• school districts are no longer required to continue COVID reporting requirements.
