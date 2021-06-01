Sunday was a busy day of distributing diplomas and celebrations in Defiance County. Of the five county schools, four of them held commencement ceremonies at 2 p.m.
As the 150th commencement opened at the Fred J. Brown Athletic Complex, Defiance City Schools saw 165 seniors walk across the field to receive their diplomas. The hour-long ceremony heard Pastor John Schlicher, from St. Paul United Methodist, Defiance, speak about perseverance from the letter to the Hebrews chapter 12:
"...since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses, let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles. And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us..."
Pastor Schlicher's theme was picked up later by the Black twins, Kendall (valedictorian at DHS) and Connor (salutatorian), as they reminded their classmates how far they had come and the challenges they had overcome in the past year due to the pandemic.
Kendall's speech admitted that, "we didn't know many things. One thing we did know — we could get through anything with each other." She later added, "Take perseverance with you and lean on each other."
Connor reiterated they had learned perseverance and endurance through the challenges of school and the pandemic, adding, "Be grateful for what you have."
Just before diplomas were presented, Principal Jay Jerger, said, "Your class has inspired us, and because you are the 150th graduating class, you will always hold a place of distinction at DHS."
He ended his announcements each day at school the same way he wrapped up his congratulations to the Class of 2021, "Continue to stay the course, mask up and keep your distance."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.