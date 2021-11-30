Christmas

Ayersville Local Schools are getting into the Christmas spirit by decorating its library as a gingerbread house. The idea to decorate it came from aides Jennifer Noaker and LaTasha Price. Posing outside the front doors of the gingerbread house (library) are: second grader Elaina Hench (left); third grader Norah Alstaetter (center); and first grader Parker Geren.

 Photo courtesy of Ayersville Local Schools

