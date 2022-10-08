The Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities (DCBDD) has a renewal levy on the Nov. 8 ballot that comprises about 27% of its annual budget.
All Defiance County voters will be asked to approve the existing levy which generates about $1.8 million annually. While the tax is up for renewal, one major difference is that it proposes to go from a six-year levy to continuing (permanent), if approved.
According to Heidi Hull, superintendent of the DCBDD, the levy means no new taxes for the taxpayer.
“The funds generated by this 1.9-mill levy are used for our operating expenses which cover program costs, including services for individuals of all ages throughout the entire county,” Hull indicated. “This is a renewal levy, meaning taxes will not go up as a result of its passage. Since we anticipate continuing annual operating costs, changing this levy to continuing will provide funding security so that our agency can continue to meet the needs of Defiance County into the future.”
Nicki Rigelman, director of business operations for the DCBDD, commented on the levy as well.
“I do think it’s important to highlight that there will be no increased cost to the taxpayer,” she said. “What is on the ballot is what has been on the ballot and what we have been paying for the last six years. Really the only change is from renewal to continuing.”
Rick Edmonds, former Good Samaritan School Superintendent and treasurer for the levy committee — comprised of a group called Citizens for Good Samaritan School and not affiliated with the DCBDD — said the levy is the organization’s largest.
According to Hull, the levy helps to support the programs of the DCBDD, including early intervention services, Good Samaritan School, service and support programs, residential services, transportation assistance, employment support and community engagement opportunities.
“We currently serve 47 children ages 0-3,” said Hull. “Good Samaritan School currently has 69 students enrolled and 211 individuals are served by our service and support administrators. ... The agency also utilizes the funds for costly items like new buses and building repairs.”
Edmonds also commented on the scope of the levy’s support.
“I would like add that even though the school gets the most publicity, it’s not the largest component that we have,” he clarified. “Many people don’t realize that the adult component is our largest component. ... Unlike a school district, when a person turns 18 or in some cases 21, they are done with them. In our situation it’s a life-long commitment in a lot of cases. Someone may come for our services at 21 and we may serve them the rest of their life. ... that could be 50-60 years.”
Hull agreed with Edmonds, and said that accompanying individuals throughout their lives is important for many reasons.
“We are emphasizing services for younger identification earlier and transition services so that we really can come alongside throughout the whole process that Rick described,” added Hull.
“Just because they don’t come to Good Samaritan School does not mean that we are not working with those public schools and helping them with those services,” Jenna Peper, DCBDD director of publicity said. “... We don’t just serve individuals. We serve families and support systems. ... That support system can be a parent, an employer and a community. ... The people we serve have so many supports, doctors, teachers, family members ... so we have to serve that whole team of support. We are just a very small piece of that puzzle.”
“The more independent we allow the people we serve to become, the less dependent they can become on the community,” added Edmonds. “In a nutshell that’s how this program affects people who may not have family members who directly receive services.”
Peper added that the community plays an important role in the DCBDD.
“Defiance’s motto is ‘A Great Place to Live,’ and I want to say that Defiance County is a great place to live,” said Peper. “We serve people across the county and have people who work with us across the county. By having our individuals out serving their community we try to get them involved not only in employment opportunities, but in volunteering opportunities. We have so many individuals who want to give to us, we want to give back to our community. That’s our way of saying thank you to everyone.”
