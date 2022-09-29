A few months in the making, the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities has begun to roll out its two-year strategic plan.
At Tuesday evening’s board meeting Superintendent Heidi Hull said that the full plan would be presented at the October meeting.
“Just before this meeting we met with anyone who wanted to hear about our strategic plan,” said Hull. “We talked about the process for development and just went through the goals and timeline briefly, and had an opportunity to ask questions. We will present it to the board at the next meeting for approval. The plan will last for two years.”
According to Hull, the planning process included staff input and was synthesized into four main target plans: culture, resources, technology and engagement. The process also included formation of a “tag line” and Hull is in the process of looking at getting shirts printed to help promote the agency.
“After a lot of deliberation we chose ‘unite—inspire—become,’” she added. “These three words capture our desire to promote our culture of unity. We use our words and actions to inspire each other to become our best versions of ourselves.”
Hull also reported that she continues to have meetings with staff, partner agencies and individual families.
“I feel encouraged by the positive feedback that I continue to hear about our agency and our various partnerships,” said Hull. “I am proud of the staff working together. We have had a challenging start to the year with a lot of changes. Seeing everyone problem-solve and lend a hand is encouraging.”
Dennis Myers, director of early intervention (EI), reported that a community group bringing kids together to play will start in October.
“There are two groups under the umbrella of Help Me Grow,” said Myers. “One is home visiting for families who are at risk and the other is the EI, which is children who have disabilities. The home visiting group has been hosting these at area parks. They asked if they could use our facility to have a play group. We will do two in October and November. We will observe those, and then in January we’ll actually add our families so we can adapt to make them more conducive to children with disabilities.”
The Good Samaritan School is holding at 69 students, according to Principal Travis Hammer. He also said that technology is still moving forward with three new computers in preschool classes.
“We added those three computers to preschool to see how the process goes and see how that will work for us,” said Hammer. “Those will be up and running in the next week.”
Director of Community Services Pat Uhlenhake said that the state pilot program focusing on computer software that started earlier this year is coming to a close.
“They say it’s coming to an end because it went so well,” said Uhlenhake. “They are going to expand it onto some other counties. Our staff has done a really good job helping improve the system. That was what the process was all about.”
Uhlenhake also said that currently no one is on the waiting list to receive services.
The board also discussed at some length the possibility to purchase a couple houses on Jackson Avenue in Defiance for residential housing projects.
“I had a discussion recently with Caren Bauer,” said Hull. “If you recall, they were gifted land from the city around Jackson Avenue. They got all of the bids, financial commitment from the department and everything was moving forward. There were some delays afterward with obtaining the ground from the city. In the time that passed, the bids doubled for improvements. ... Karen has sought out a lot of different grants ... So the project is $1.4 million and Karen is about $200,000 shy of that amount for two homes. The homes would be four bedrooms each.”
Hull will meet with Defiance County commissioners to discuss the project. According to Uhlenhake and Hull, there are individuals on the waiting list to move in to such facilities, but there are many variables for consideration. After meeting with commissioners Hull will report to the board.
Among other items, the board:
• approved several policies for employees and the board.
• approved the hiring of the Kristen Smith, instructor assistant.
• received heating and cooling updates. Quotes were received in excess of $100,000. Because they exceeded $50,000 the board has to seek public bids.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.