The Defiance College exercise science program has been recognized by the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) as an undergraduate student preparation program for both the NSCA-certified Personal Trainer (CPT) and the NSCA-certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) certifications.
The NSCA Education Recognition Program recognizes and distinguishes schools with standardized, approved strength and conditioning and personal training curricula in undergraduate settings.
Exercise science program director Dr. Tim Rickabaugh stated that “dual NSCA recognition is a significant step in the growth of our program.” He added, “This will greatly benefit our exercise science students before and after graduation. With the recent addition of professor Olivia Lozar to our program’s faculty, we are able to bring additional knowledge, skills, and abilities to our classes to further enhance student learning.”
Rickabaugh is CSCS and CPT certified. The DC exercise science program is an undergraduate program that offers three specialized concentration areas: fitness, strength and conditioning; pre-professional; and the advanced concentration for pre-athletic training. The program prepares students for a variety of professional and graduate-level study related to health risk intervention, fitness promotion, and sport programing. To learn more about the program, visit www.defiance.edu/exercisescience.
The NSCA is an international leader in fitness and conditioning research, education, and training with more than 45,000 professional members. DC now joins a select group of four Ohio small colleges or universities that have achieved dual recognition by the NSCA. DC exercise science students will now receive NSCA membership discounts, reduced fees for NSCA certification exams and exam preparation clinics, and special registration fees for NSCA conferences and workshops.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.