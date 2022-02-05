The Sport Management Program at Defiance College released the results from a recent survey of 139 of its graduate alumni.
Of the 36 responses, a 26% response rate, initial findings showed a majority of graduates believed the program was above average or exceptional in reaching each of its program learning objectives:
• gaining competency on contemporary issues within the sport management industry;
• becoming proficient in the management of sporting facilities and events;
• understanding the legal issues involved in sport law;
• effectively designing and activating sport marketing and promotional campaigns;
• gaining real world professional insight through experiential learning with emphasis on leadership;
• gaining real world professional insight through experiential learning with emphasis on communication;
• gaining real world professional insight through experiential learning with emphasis on problem solving.
In addition, 89% of respondents worked during their academic career, and nearly two-thirds, or 67%, were athletes in each year of their tenure on campus.
Survey results can be accessed at: https://defiancesportmanagement.blogspot.com/p/alumni.html.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.