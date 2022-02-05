The Sport Management Program at Defiance College released the results from a recent survey of 139 of its graduate alumni.

Of the 36 responses, a 26% response rate, initial findings showed a majority of graduates believed the program was above average or exceptional in reaching each of its program learning objectives:

• gaining competency on contemporary issues within the sport management industry;

• becoming proficient in the management of sporting facilities and events;

• understanding the legal issues involved in sport law;

• effectively designing and activating sport marketing and promotional campaigns;

• gaining real world professional insight through experiential learning with emphasis on leadership;

• gaining real world professional insight through experiential learning with emphasis on communication;

• gaining real world professional insight through experiential learning with emphasis on problem solving.

In addition, 89% of respondents worked during their academic career, and nearly two-thirds, or 67%, were athletes in each year of their tenure on campus.

Survey results can be accessed at: https://defiancesportmanagement.blogspot.com/p/alumni.html.

