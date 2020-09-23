Defiance College has received national recognition in both military support for students and in equity and inclusion efforts. This endorsement comes from Colleges of Distinction, an advocate for schools whose undergraduate experiences are grounded in a philosophy of engagement, teaching, community, and outcomes. This philosophy evolved over the last few years to inspire Colleges of Distinction to create individual recognitions that focus on institutions’ specialized services for students.
As the number of veterans pursuing higher education increases, so too does the demand for their personal and academic support. Veterans can be some of the most dedicated, hard-working, and capable students on a college campus, but the unique challenges they face can impede their success. Defiance College has been selected as a stand-out institution due to dedication to helping veterans overcome any obstacles and achieve success.
When it comes to showing military support, Colleges of Distinction recognizes that Defiance cares primarily about the individual student rather than the size of their GI Bill package. At Defiance College, military students are supported through comprehensive education benefits, a committed military and veterans affairs office, flexible options, trained faculty, and dedicated campus activities and community support.
“We are aware of the particular challenges many military students face on college campuses,” said Jack Lawson, veteran, transfer, and adult student support coordinator at Defiance College. “Our campus is proud to support and cultivate the skills that military students bring to the classroom, while helping them achieve their personal and professional goals.” Lawson heads the Veterans Resource Center on campus.
Another area of support where Defiance College has distinguished itself is as a community dedicated to equal opportunity for all students, faculty and staff. Defiance understands that inclusion is just as important as diversity, ensuring that all students are given equal opportunity to thrive academically, personally and professionally.
No matter the population breakdown, DC faculty and staff treat students fairly and with a conscious acknowledgment of their needs. A few notable resources for student support include the Diversity Council, the Office of Intercultural Relations, the Counseling Center and the Office of Residence Life. Along with its welcoming community, Defiance exceeds expectations from a student’s recruitment, throughout school, and beyond the completion of their degree.
“Defiance College has created a welcoming environment for underserved students,” said Tyson Schritter, chief operating officer at Colleges of Distinction. “It’s a tremendous opportunity to highlight the noteworthy support offered for students who might not otherwise study and thrive on a college campus.”
Founded in 2000, Colleges of Distinction is now in its 20th year and still wholly committed to honoring schools throughout the U.S. for true excellence in higher education. The member schools within the Colleges of Distinction consortium distinguish themselves through their dedicated focus on the undergraduate experience.
For more information, visit www.collegesofdistinction.com.
