DC grant

The Defiance College (DC) was the recent recipient of a grant of $2,500 from The Defiance Moose Lodge 2094 for the public disc golf course. Pictured here discussing the grant, from left are: Jack Payton, trustee of the Moose Lodge; Ted Zartoski, director of physical plant at DC; Ryan Imbrook, director of marketing and public relations at DC; and Jay Hanson, disc golf committee.

 Photo courtesy of Chris Yoder

