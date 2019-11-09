Four new members were elected to the Ohio Humanities board of directors. Joining them is Dr. Jeremy Taylor, associate professor of history and the arts and humanities chair at Defiance College. His term began Nov. 1.
Members of the Ohio Humanities board serve as advocates for the public humanities by promoting the mission and vision of Ohio Humanities to sustain vibrant communities and foster lifelong learning. The Ohio Humanities’ vision recognizes the value of humanities when it comes to individual beliefs, economic opportunities, and cultural diversity, stating in its final line: “The humanities allow us to interpret our past, understand the present, and imagine our future.”
Taylor teaches history at DC and serves as an assistant coach for the college’s football team.
Board member Kevin Rose noted that Taylor “has been instrumental in raising the profile of and increasing enrollment in the humanities at Defiance College.”
With teaching and research specializations in the Civil War and Reconstruction era, Taylor has written extensively about Johnson’s Island, a prison camp for Confederate officers located on the Marblehead Peninsula in Lake Erie. He has composed a number of publications and has been recognized with awards such as the James J. Hudson Doctoral Prize in the Humanities and the Matthew Kirkpatrick Teaching Award from the University of Arkansas.
Established in 1972, Ohio Humanities is a private nonprofit organization and the state-based partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Ohio Humanities increases Ohioans’ appreciation and understanding of the humanities through the organization’s grant-making capacity and programs. Operating statewide, Ohio Humanities provides assistance to grant applicants, oversees organization-developed programs, and promotes the humanities in Ohio through collaborations with cultural and educational institutions.
