Nearly 200 northwest Ohio students from 19 high schools converged on Defiance College on Thursday to learn how to become stronger leaders in both the classroom and in their communities. The conference included a student-focused leadership presentation by keynote speaker Ted Wiese.
Known as one of America’s best youth leadership development speakers, Ted Wiese works with thousands of students every year to teach and enhance their leadership skills. His programs leave students with information and skills to take back to school, and ideas to put into action.
After taking part in Wiese’s presentation, students moved into the tabletop discussion. Along with their high school advisors, students had three rounds of discussions. They covered a wide range of topics, from class elections to service projects to school spirit ideas. Students were randomly mixed during this discussion period to help spur ideas.
Students shared ideas at the end conference. They were then tasked with developing a written plan to take back to their respective schools for further discussion and possible implementation.
Students received lunch and a tour of Defiance College while at the conference.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.