The Defiance Area Foundation recently awarded a grant of $7,500 to Defiance College for equipment to be used at a new 18 hole public disc golf course on the campus. Pictured at one of the disc golf baskets are, from left, John Trautman, Senior Institutional Advancement advisor; Dr. Richanne Mankey, President of Defiance College; and Jay Hanson, Defiance Area Foundation Grants committee member.
