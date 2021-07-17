Thursday morning, Defiance College (DC) assembled community leaders along with faculty and staff for a first ever conference to connect the college and the community. The conference was held virtually via Zoom.
The Jacket Summit, as the college called the conference, is part of the larger program at DC called the “Jacket Journey”.
The goal of the Jacket Journey is to engage the students at the college with the Defiance community in order to help prepare students for work after graduation.
The summit was a step forward to involve local and state, business and political leaders to work on the three top challenges that DC has identified for itself:
• the disconnect between what employers think the college is doing to prepare students for life after study, and what the college actually does;
• the challenge for students to articulate learned skills;
• and, a lack of student participation in career readiness programs while at college.
Keynote speaker, Joretta Nelson, an educator who now owns a business to help colleges through a process like this, acknowledged at the beginning of her presentation the difficulties of educating and preparing students for the workplace. “Preparation for the workforce is a complex issue,” she said, pointing to the challenges of technology, communication and civic engagement.
Nelson said that it’s important for DC to ask community business leaders the question, “How can we partner with you?” She said that a paradigm shift is happening right now for colleges. In the past, colleges like DC taught students and sent them to get jobs. Today, students are not as connected with their communities. Asking leaders in the community what they need from graduating students helps the college and the community prepare for potential job and entrepreneurial opportunities.
As she compared the Jacket Journey desires with community desires, Nelson pointed out that the college and the community require the same basic things in potential employees:
• good communication skills — orally, written and on social media;
• ability to collaborate and work with others in a team;
• critical thinking skills that help in making good ethical judgments;
• creative thinking and problem solving skills;
• ability to navigate the continually changing field of technology.
Nelson pointed out that the U.S. has fallen behind in meeting these basic benchmarks where many other countries are excelling. These are not the only challenges to communities, however. Nelson pointed to several other challenges that mean changes in ways students learn:
• Continuous divided attention — students balance class time with texting and social media.
• Students are curators of education not consumers — current students want to negotiate new ways of meeting criteria for degrees; they don’t want simply to attend lectures, they want to link out of class experiences with in-class learning.
• Students love learning but see no need for a degree — not sold on standard degree programs, students today don’t understand the importance of higher education learning in the same way students understood it in the past.
• There exists a broad range of diversity in college populations — both ethnic diversity as well as age diversity. Nelson pointed out that by the next five years, colleges and universities will have many more older students and second-career people.
• The definition of learning is changing with online classes, MOOCs, nano degrees — online classes may be offered by a student’s own college/university, or it may be offered by another; MOOCs are massive online open classes, usually entry level class requirements; nano degrees are certificate programs earned over a few months, usually in technology or a related field.
The basic take-away from the conference was that moving forward in the 21st Century means making necessary changes to keep the lines of communication open between “town and gown”. To that end, Nelson asked the attendees of the conference if they wanted to be “steward of existing reality, or innovators of a new venture?”
