Defiance College held a tournament on its new disc golf course on Saturday and used the event to set par for each hole.
A crowd of about 30-40 people from all over Ohio, Indiana and Michigan gathered at the gravel parking lot on College Place and Webster Street Saturday morning to inaugurate the college’s newly renovated 19-hole disc golf course. The two-day event consisted of a free tournament which consisted of 18 holes on Saturday morning and three other play times (one on Saturday afternoon and two on Sunday) for helping set the par for each hole.
Over a year in the making, the Defiance College disc golf course has been expanded and updated to qualify as a Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) course. The project was the dream of a group of local residents led by Jay Hanson, a Defiance resident who is a financial advisor with Wells Fargo Advisors.
According to Hanson, his group looked at different properties around Defiance in order to make this dream into a reality. When the idea was pitched to the college, Hanson said it “seemed the right fit.”
“Today is a celebration but more than that, to me, it’s a day of thanks,” Hanson started. “Thank you to all of you for helping make this happen. This group here is peppered with our sponsors, our build team, members of the DC committee and our design team. Many, many hours have gone into taking this thing from a dream to what you will be playing today and it is fantastic. I have a huge thank you for everyone who has had a hand in this. This whole thing started as a dream, of my son Dez. He wanted a ‘wow’ course in Defiance. We were interviewing and laying out courses to property owners and it was just a perfect fit with Defiance College.”
Hanson’s goal from the beginning was to build it and fund it from private donors.
“The goal was for Defiance College to give no cash to build the course,” said Hanson. “I am happy to say we have 26 sponsors and we have raised just over $75,000. With everything on our wishlist, it’s about $81,000 so we are really close.”
Hanson greeted the crowd and explained how the two days would go.
“This morning is the tournament — a free event — but as you know nothing is really free.” said Hanson. “We value your input. We have pars set per PDGA and we want to hear your arguments ... We want to hear from this group if we should change par from what we have.”
One of the participants was a local player, Joey Stevens from Continental.
“I have played for about 11 years,” said Stevens. “I started out playing golf, but it got expensive with the green fees, and this sport you can play for free — there are no green fees. What’s exciting about disc golf is watching the flight of the disc. I get the same feeling that I got when I watched the flight of the ball.”
According to Stevens, before 2020 disc golf enthusiasts were about 100,000 and it took about 30-40 years to reach that amount.
“Before the pandemic there were about 100,000 (players) nationwide,” said Stevens. “During COVID the numbers took off because this is basically a sport you can easily social distance. It only took about four years to add the next 100,000 players. Just this week we added number 234,567. This is a co-ed sport and there are teams that are all men or all women as well as co-ed teams. The female world champion is Estonian Kristin Tatar.”
John Trautman, senior institutional advancement advisor, represented the college for the event and offered his welcome and thanks.
“I am representing Dr. Mankey (president of Defiance College) because she could not be here,” Trautman said. “I want to thank all of the volunteers for over 600 hours of work — course designers, the DC staff involved, our sponsors and donors, without all of you this would never happen. ... I remember on campus when the first meeting happened. I was told, ‘There’s this disc golf meeting and you have to go to it.’ I had no idea what disc golf was, so I went to the meeting and Jay laid out all of these plans and I was thinking this is going to be something big and it’s gonna be good. Thank you to Jay Hanson for his leadership, his vision and driving this thing.”
Two Defiance County commissioners, Mick Pocratsky and Dana Phipps, were also at the event.
“When I first heard about this project a former county commissioner asked me to call Jay to see what this was all about,” said Pocratsky. “I called Jay and it didn’t take long for me to understand that because of his passion and enthusiasm this is something we need to get behind. A number of years ago the county commissioners lobbied for and received a small portion of money from local lodging tax. ... We can use that money on just about anything we want to as long as it has a life span of five years of more. ... When I got done talking to Jay it didn’t take much to convince the other commissioners that this is definitely gonna bring tourism. ... It’s our honor to be part of this project.”
Hanson reiterated that working with Defiance College on this project has made an impression on him.
“My congratulations go out to Defiance College,” added Hanson. “Not for the new Jacket Woods Course being built, but for having such dedicated, talented and motivated professionals in all the area this project has touched ... I am thoroughly impressed and honored to have worked on a great project with the great folks at DC.”
The course does not open to the public for about two more weeks while the college finishes par markers and some final safety concerns. To find out more information about the course and to get updates on its opening contact the college at jacketwoods@defiance.edu, or call the Defiance College marketing office at 419-783-2545.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.