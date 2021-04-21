On Saturday, May 8, Defiance College will hold the 2020 and 2021 commencement and alumna Holli Seabury, Ed.D., will deliver the address at the Justin F. Coressel stadium.
The ceremonies will celebrate the classes of 2020 at 2 p.m. and 2021 at 11 a.m. Graduates must RSVP at www.defiance.edu/commencement to participate.
Dr. Seabury is the executive director of the Delta Dental Foundation, which is dedicated to improving the oral health of the public and to advancing dental science through education and research. She holds both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from Defiance College. In 2015, she earned a doctorate in curriculum and instruction with a specialty in educational technology from the University of Florida.
From 2009-19, Dr. Seabury was the CEO of McMillen Health, a non-profit health education center serving over 80,000 annually. She was the lead curriculum developer for the Brush Oral Health Program, which has served more than 1.85 million children nationwide through Early Head Start/Head Start and WIC.
Over the years, her work has focused on health literacy and developing educational materials for the Medicaid population, especially young families. She is also the author of four children’s books on oral health.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.