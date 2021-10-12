HAVILAND — Curriculum and the master planning process were two of the main topics presented to the Wayne Trace Local Board of Education during its meeting Monday evening.
Curriculum director Tim Manz was in attendance to discuss testing results in the district, and how he, administrators and teachers are working together to make sure the curriculum in the district is being used consistently.
Manz shared data from state testing (the Ohio Department of Education did not give a report card the past two years due to the pandemic), and he explained what is taking place in the district to have students reach academic goals.
Superintendent Ben Winans explained what Manz shared is not new, it’s to make sure the board knows the district is working hard to help student succeed.
“We’ve talked a lot in the past few years about being consistent with our curriculum across the board,” said Winans. “We’re looking into making sure we are being consistent, and we’re making sure that we’re also sharing our successes with each other as well. It’s all about helping our students be successful.”
Manz went on to share the district has applied for an Each Child Reads Grant. The grant would help younger students in the district with more resources.
“Tim is working with administrators, teachers and intervention specialists to help our younger students get where they need to be when it comes to literacy,” said Winans. “This is a competitive grant, but if we do get it, that would help us with resources for our younger students.
“The board and I appreciate the job Tim does to assist our teachers and principals,” added Winans. “We’re very grateful to have him in our district.”
In his report, Winans shared he and the board have been working with Garmann Miller Architects on the district’s master planning process. Representatives from Garmann Miller will look at each of the buildings in the district to see what needs to happen in five, 10, 15 and 20 years into the future.
“We’ve done some work with Garmann Miller the past couple of years on some minor projects, but after speaking with the board last year at our planning meeting, and this year as the year has gone on, we’re at a point we need to start take a look at what the district will look like in the near and distant future,” said Winans. “How can we make sure we’re prepared for our future?
“What will happen is Garmann Miller with come in do a thorough walk-through of our facilities, so it can make recommendations of what needs to be done, and when,” added Winans. “It’s not that we’re looking to make any major changes, this is all about planning for the future. We really appreciate the support we’ve received from our taxpayers, so we want to make sure we’re being good stewards of our funds so we can continue to educate our students.”
The board approved working with Garmann Miller to complete the master planning process.
Winans went on to share the work on the roof at Payne Elementary is complete, and that a final walk-through still needs to take place.
The superintendent explained the staff has been utilizing its two-hour-delay in-service to continue its work on implementing the Positive Behavioral Interventions & Supports (PBIS) program that the state has mandated to be in place by 2022-23.
In addition, Winans shared a Meet the Candidate Night will take place Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Wayne Trace High School gymnasium, for the public to meet the four candidates (two on the ballot, two write-in candidates), that are running for the three seats on the ballot in November.
Grover Hill principal Mark Lange and Payne Elementary principal Paul Jones each shared the 21st Century after-school program at their respective schools are underway. A total of 23 students at Grover Hill Elementary are taking advantage of the program, while 24 students are doing so at Payne Elementary.
The program offers help with homework completion and tutoring, as well as mentoring, educational experiences and field trips.
In other business, the board:
• approved the resignations of the following individuals: Margaret Linder, bus driver, effective Aug. 1, 2022; Camilla Kline, bus driver, effective Oct. 15; and Alayna Kistler, junior class/prom advisor.
• OK’d Christian Sinn as junior class/prom advisor.
• voted for the following volunteer coaches: Lexi Dunn, cheerleading; Derick Miller, boys’ basketball; and Zach Mansfield and Colton Hower, wrestling.
• approved an overnight trip for the boys’ golf team to Bowling Green, Oct. 6; FFA travel to the FFA National Convention, Oct. 26-29; and a band trip to Florida, March 19-24, 2022.
• OK’d the modification to several school board policies to reflect changes in state and federal laws.
• voted for the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center substitute list.
