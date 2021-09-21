AYERSVILLE — A handful of individuals from the Facebook group “North West Ohio Community Against Medical Mandate,” spoke out against mask mandates at Ayersville Local Schools during the Ayersville Local Board of Education meeting Monday evening at the Russell B. Leuthold Auditorium.
In addition, the board discussed upcoming Levy Committee plans (see related story, Page A3).
Board president Lanie Lambert read the mask requirement policy to everyone in attendance prior to letting those who signed up to speak take their turns.
A total of seven individuals spoke to the board, six about the mask requirement, including Erica McGuire, a candidate for a seat on the Ayersville Local Board of Education, and Emilee Rankin, a substitute teacher.
The underlying theme from those who spoke to board included: masks should be a parental decision, and not the decision of the school; the medical mandate is not appropriate in schools; and masks don’t stop the spread of COVID.
After each person had their turn to speak about the mask requirement, Nelson Okuley addressed the board about the district shutting down all activities in the summer for a week, “so that kids can be kids.” He stated when he was raising his kids, time off in the summer was not an issue.
The board said it would take it under advisement. Lambert then thanked everyone who spoke for their input.
Later on during the meeting, a community member returned to the auditorium wanting to ask a question, but was denied because the meeting was past the public input portion. The community member was asked to leave, with help from Sgt. Brad Grillot of the Defiance Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Doug Engel was also in attendance.
Superintendent Beth Hench shared that Sept. 9 was the day the mask requirement went in effect for all prekindergarten-12 students at Ayersville. On Tuesday of that week (Sept. 7), the district had 11 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 120 newly quarantined students.
Those figures compare with 49 total positive cases a year ago (including 16 adults), Meanwhile, after 14 days of school this year, there were 22 positive COVID cases (including two adults).
Said Hench: “Additionally, we have begun to see quarantined students test positive, four of this year’s cases are students that were quarantined as a close contact due to school exposure and then tested positive themselves — this did not happen at all last year.
“Since masks have been in place, we have had three reported cases — one of which was an adult and one of which had reduced quarantines due to masks,” added Hench.
The superintendent went on to explain the district has received a lot of feedback on the mask requirement since it went into place.
“The overwhelming majority, 79% of communication, has been in support of our students wearing masks in school,” said Hench. “Our goal with the mask requirement has always been to keep students healthy and in school. Although we expect ebbs and flows with positive cases and quarantines, the data shows that currently we are not seeing transmission of COVID in the school setting.”
Hench shared with the board information on day-to-day data tracking positive cases, new quarantines, and total attendance data per day for the year. She also shared open letters from the Northwest Ohio Pediatric Medical Providers and the Ohio’s Children’s Hospital Association. The letters were written in support of the measures schools are taking to help keep COVID out of schools and students in their seats.
“The original mask requirement said we would revisit our data the week of Sept. 20,” said Hench. “I’m still in the process of reviewing the data. I had discussions today with Jamie Gerken (Defiance County Health Commissioner), we are continuing to analyze that, so no additional decision was made today, so our masks are still in place.
“If/when anything changes, our students and community will know as soon as possible,” added Hench.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.