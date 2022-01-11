HOLGATE — Organization of the school board and authorizations for the new year were first priority when the Holgate Local Schools Board of Education met on Monday.
President pro tempore Greg Thomas opened the organizational meeting with elections of president and vice president for the year. Thomas was re-elected to the top seat, while Darlene Hoffman assumes the role of vice president for a new term.
Assuming his position, the first order of business for Thomas was to get votes for proper approvals for the superintendent and treasurer in order that they may carry out their duties for the calendar year 2022. The board then determined that the third Monday of each month at 6 p.m. would continue to be set aside for their regular meetings.
The following committee appointments were made: Bryan Post and Jeannie Wagner, board police review; Darlene Hoffman, legislative liaison; Liza Schuller, student achievement liaison; and Greg Thomas, audit committee.
Moving on to her report, Superintendent Kelly Meyers thanked those who have stepped up to serve the community through the school board. She thanked them for their dedication to “our students, staff and community.” She went on to say, “Holgate Schools are better because you all have committed to serve and offer guidance. Oftentimes you are the first to hear complaints and be asked questions...”
Meyers also updated the board on the COVID situation at Holgate schools.
“The Henry County Schools are working collaboratively with our health department to form more realistic and logical approaches to COVID contact tracing within the school setting. With the surge of the Omicron variant, the ability to effectively contact trace in a timely manner has become unsustainable.
Too, Meyers said, “We’re working on updated procedures with a focus on positive cases, household contacts, general notification to students/families, and direct communication with parents of medically fragile students who might be impacted by someone with COVID in their classroom/grade level.”
The superintendent also acknowledged that illnesses such as COVID are commonplace and can be expected from time to time. She said that “taking proper precautions will help keep our students/staff safe and keep them in school more often.” The precautions to which Meyers referred are masks, hand washing, limiting large gatherings and closely watching if symptoms develop.
Meyers asked for common sense when monitoring symptoms: “If your child has symptoms, please keep them home from school and get them tested.”
Local schools have test kits available upon request and local drug stores, health departments and hospitals also have tests available.
Meyers committed to keeping staff and families updated on the situation.
Meyers also presented for approval the following contracts: Earl (CJ) Richardson as technology coordinator from Aug. 1, 2022-July 31, 2025; Makenzie Boecker as substitute teacher, effective Jan. 10, 2022; Caroline Guy as assistant musical director for the 2021-22 school year. In addition, Meyers asked the board to approve Leslie Dietrich, Darlene Wolf and Juli Guy as musical volunteers for the 2021-22 school year.
All were approved.
In other news the board:
• approved the OSBA membership dues in the amount of $4,427.
• approved the 2022-23 Holgate High School course registration booklet.
• approved Alexandra McGregor for early graduation on Jan. 14, 2022.
• accepted the donation of Olympic Power Bars for the field house from the athletic boosters.
