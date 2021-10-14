PETTISVILLE — The school board here met on Monday evening at 7 p.m. to handle a light agenda.
Superintendent Josh Clark reported that the school system has seen a two-week decline in cases of quarantined students. In fact, at the time of the meeting, Clark said, “Only two students in the district are quarantined.”
Concerning the upcoming levy measure,
The board also:
• approved the following personnel matters: Nate Fox, varsity assistant girls’ basketball; Lexie King, eighth grade girls’ basketball; Scott King, volunteer girls’ basketball; Melissa Brinkman, volunteer cheerleading.
• changed the Nov. 1 board meeting to Nov. 15, 2021 at 7 p.m., and made the new date the calendar hearing, with time open for comments at the beginning of the meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.