PETTISVILLE — The school board here met on Monday evening at 7 p.m. to handle a light agenda.

Superintendent Josh Clark reported that the school system has seen a two-week decline in cases of quarantined students. In fact, at the time of the meeting, Clark said, “Only two students in the district are quarantined.”

Concerning the upcoming levy measure,

The board also:

• approved the following personnel matters: Nate Fox, varsity assistant girls’ basketball; Lexie King, eighth grade girls’ basketball; Scott King, volunteer girls’ basketball; Melissa Brinkman, volunteer cheerleading.

• changed the Nov. 1 board meeting to Nov. 15, 2021 at 7 p.m., and made the new date the calendar hearing, with time open for comments at the beginning of the meeting.

