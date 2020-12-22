LIBERTY CENTER — A COVID-19 update and student success were topics of discussion during the Liberty Center Local Board of Education meeting Monday.
In addition, the board discussed upgrades to the metal building at the football stadium, upgrades to the gymnasium facility, and building a soccer field at the spring sports complex using money left over from the K-12 bond issuance and permanent improvement levy fund (see related story, page A1).
Superintendent Richie Peters gave a COVID-19 update, telling the board that the district is now on Christmas break until Jan. 4, 2021.
“I’m very thankful and appreciative of the board, the staff, students, parents ... just the whole community,” said Peters. “To be able to start the school year in person and get to Christmas break in person is quite a feat. We’ve had our bumps in the road like other districts, it hasn’t been perfect, but we’ve worked our way through this so that we can teach our kids in our facility.
“We will continue to monitor what’s happening within our district and county, and we will continue to work with the Henry County Health Department, so that we can continue in-person learning,” continued Peters. “With the situations we’ve had with quarantining, or students and staff testing positive, we have not noticed spread inside the building. Our policies and procedures have kept people safe, it’s what’s happening outside the walls where we’ve had problems.”
During the meeting, the board commended several student athletes and teams for their success during the fall sports seasons.
Commended were the girls cross country team that placed third at state; Hope Olekrug, Gracie Miller and Nathaniel Elieff for earning all-Ohio in cross country; Samantha Engler for earning second-team all-Ohio in soccer; Max Phillips for earning first-team all-Ohio in football; and Evan Cramer for earning honorable mention all-Ohio in football.
Athletic director Kaleb Pohlman shared with the board that there have been changes related to athletics and COVID-19. Those changes include the quarantine period for an athlete who has tested positive has gone from 14 days to 10 days, per the CDC order and the Henry County Health Department; and the Ohio High School Athletic Association is requiring a doctor’s note for an athlete who has tested positive for COVID-19 before that athlete can return to competition.
In other business, the board:
• appointed Todd Spangler as president pro-tem for the Jan, 11, 2021, organizational meeting that will begin at 7 p.m.
• approved advancing Brittany Meyer, classroom teacher, to the masters +30 column on the LCCTA negotiated agreement salary schedule.
• okayed Kirk Chambers to serve on the Liberty Center Public Library Board of Trustees with a term expiring Dec. 31, 2027.
• voted for the NwOESC substitute teacher and paraprofessional lists for 2020-21.
• approved the sample plan document, section 125 flexible benefit plan for American Fidelity for non-union employees, classified employees and certified employees.
• accepted the following donations: 65 books for second-grade students from the United Way of Henry County; and $403.20 to cover the cost of hotel rooms at state cross country from the Liberty Center Athletic Boosters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.