HAVILAND — A COVID-19 update was presented to the Wayne Trace Local Board of Education during its regular meeting Monday evening. In addition, the board was given a detailed five-year forecast, and saw a presentation from a Payne Elementary educator and a few of her students.
In his report, superintendent Ben Winans shared that the district, like many in the area, is seeing an uptick about how COVID-19 is affecting the district.
“We have seen a slight uptick in how the virus is affecting us, just because of the numbers simply going up in our state,” began Winans. “The quarantine of staff and students is where we’re seeing the greatest effect. As of Nov. 3 (the last student day due to parent-teacher conferences), there were 57 students who were quarantined, and we know that number will jump because we had another class affected in one of our buildings.
“However, even with all the quarantined students, we’re not seeing a large number of positive cases,” added Winans. “As of today (Monday), we have one positive student case (with a total of four), and four staff cases (with a total of seven). Having three campuses has helped us spread out. Of our four cases for students, two students are on campus full-time, one for one period, and the fourth goes to Vantage (Career Center).”
Winans shared he’s been very pleased with how students and staff have been following protocols while at school, and as of now, the board doesn’t see a need to go to remote learning.
“At this point, we do not plan to go to remote learning, what we’re doing is working well, but that doesn’t mean that can’t change quickly,” said Winans.
Treasurer Lori Davis presented the fiscal forecast, telling the board the district is expected to finish in the black by approximately $195,000 for fiscal year 2021, but that the district will see deficit spending the final years (those figures do not include renewal or replacement levies).
The district is expected to have a healthy cash balance throughout the forecast.
The board approved the fiscal forecast.
Rachel Hire, a third-grade teacher at Payne Elementary, was in attendance with four of her students, Avery Welch, Brass Mansfield, Megan Parker and Brady Cox to present new software purchased by the district.
Using Google Classroom, Hire and her students showed how they are using Kami, an app that allows a teacher to scan a document and send it to students electronically, so the students can work on that document from a Chromebook or computer.
“It’s another tool that teachers can use in school, and if school has to go to remote learning,” said Winans.
Payne Elementary principal Paul Jones shared in his report the student council organized a fundraiser to help a student whose family suffered a house fire. Students could bring in a dollar and wear a hat to raise money on one specific day. Donations exceeded $500 and were given to the family on Friday.
Mark Lange, Grover Hill Elementary principal, shared the school held a “virtual day” Nov. 4 in which staff was asked to treat the day as if students were home learning remotely. Students logged into their Chromebooks, went into Google Classroom, and worked on completing assignments posted by teachers.
Principals from all three buildings shared their schools are working on virtual Veterans Day programs, which will be available on the district website.
In other business, the board:
• approved SORSA employee dishonesty and faith performance coverage as an alternative to the surety bond for the treasurer and board president.
• accepted the resignation of the following individuals: Pat Hart, Spanish teacher, at the end of 2020-21; and Michelle Robinson, bus driver.
• offered one-year supplemental contracts for 2020-21 to the following certified individuals: Jim Linder, head boys basketball; Mike Myers, junior varsity boys basketball; Bethany DeJarnett, head girls basketball; Lyndsi Schultz, junior varsity girls basketball; Tyler Iwinski, seventh-girls basketball; Alayna Wannemacher, junior class prom advisor; Marta Wilder, Payne Elementary student council advisor; Jessica Davis, Grover Hill Elementary student council advisor; Teresa Homier, scholastic bowl advisor; Angie Stokes, art club; Pat Hart, Spanish club; and Jack Baumle, girls faculty manager (winter, 46%).
• offered one-year supplemental contracts for 2020-21 to the following classified individuals: Brett Beckman, assistant varsity boys basketball; Ken Speice, eighth-boys basketball; Derek Miller, seventh-boys basketball; Mike Priest, assistant varsity girls basketball; Kelly Davis, eighth-girls basketball; Chelsea Spiece, high school cheerleading (winter); George Clemens, head wrestling; William Lyons, junior high wrestling; and Michelle Deager, boys faculty manager (winter, 67%).
• approved the following volunteer coaches for 2020-21: Chad Goeltzenleuchter, Kevin Hornish, Brian Yenser and Tyler Showalter, wrestling; and Corbin Linder, boys basketball.
• commended the students, teachers and principals for organizing and leading the upcoming Veterans Day assemblies, which will be conducted virtually.
• okayed overnight trips for the high school wrestling team, if necessary, to the following meets: Troy, Jan. 8, 2021; Van Buren, Jan. 15, 2021; Lima, Jan. 22, 2021; Troy, March 5, 2021; and Columbus, March 12-13, 2021.
• voted for the assessment of the district wellness policy.
• thanked Defiance Walmart and the Wayne Trace Athletic Boosters for a monetary gift to cover the cost of a HUDL camera for the high school gym to allow events to be streamed to the public. 102.7 FM of Antwerp will provide play-by-play and color commentary of boys and girls basketball games this winter while the camera streams those games on the district website. A link to stream the games also will be available on the district’s social media platforms.
• approved the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center updated substitute list.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.