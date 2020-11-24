LIBERTY CENTER — An update on COVID-19 and the five-year fiscal forecast were the main topics of discussion during the Liberty Center Local Board of Education meeting Monday evening.
Superintendent Richie Peters updated the board about how COVID-19 has impacted the district, saying: “We only have one more student day before Thanksgiving break, and I think that’s one mile marker if you will. Like every district in the state and across the country, we’re taking this day by day. We’re doing very well here, as far as positive cases for student and staff and as far as quarantine days.
“We’re still confident and committed we can continue with in-person learning,” continued Peters. “After Thanksgiving, we have 15 school days until Christmas break, and I think if we can get there, we could be in good shape to continue moving forward in person. Again, we believe in what we’re doing as far as providing safe instruction, as we have been since the beginning of the year, with the understanding that things could change on any given day.”
In addition, Peters explained each building (elementary, middle and high school) has been working on practice remote days, in an effort to have students, staff and parents up to speed in the event the district has to go to remote learning.
“We have been preparing in case we would need to go to remote learning by having in-school remote days,” said Peters. “We’ve hired substitute teachers, as needed, so that our teachers could prepare for remote learning, and then held remote learning days with the students. We felt it was better for us to do that with the kids in the building, that way if the students had questions, the teachers we’re readily available to assist them.
“By doing this, we’re giving our teachers, students and parents all the tools necessary to be successful, in the event we have to go remote,” added Peters.
Jenell Buenger, CFO/treasurer, presented the five-year fiscal forecast. The district is projected to deficit spend $642,544, but is projected to have a cash balance of $6,939,481 at the end of the fiscal year.
“We’re looking at potential deficit spending this year, due to the uncertainty that COVID has brought to school finances, but we will continue to monitor our expenditures and cut back where need be,” said Peters. “All things considered, we feel pretty good where we are financially, thanks to our board being proactive, and thanks to the pipeline money we received (approximately $900,000) last year.”
The board approved the forecast.
Peters briefly discussed the Fair School Funding Plan, as introduced in the Ohio Senate as Senate Bill 376, a companion bill to House Bill 305. The plan would change how school districts in the state of Ohio are funded.
“The new senate bill has some legs right now, and it looks as though it would be favorable for our district,” said Peters.
In other business, the board:
• approved the following increased appropriations and amended certificates: $1,102.40 to Title I-A basic programs; $11,042.45 to Title I Neglected; $15,081.49 to Title II-A Supporting Effective Instruction; and $5,131.71 to Title IV-A Student Support & Academic Achievement.
• accepted the following donations: 2,000 masks from Ohio EMA; and $2,200 from an anonymous community donor to charter buses for the football team to attend a playoff game.
• okayed membership in the Community Improvement Corporation of Henry County at a cost of $250.
• voted for the following volunteers coaches for 2020-21: Kendall Detmer, Bethany Wolf, Erika Wolf and Meredith Zeiter, gymnastics; and Logan Meyer and Aaron Shafer, boys basketball.
• offered Mike Weaver a continuing contract as a bus driver effective Jan. 8, 2021; and Ellen Bockelman a one-year probationary contract as a bus driver.
• approved the NwOESC substitute teacher and paraprofessional lists for 2020-21.
• okayed Steve Chapa as a substitute bus driver for 2020-21.
• voted for unpaid medical leave for Diane Gwinn, bus driver, once her paid leave is exhausted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.