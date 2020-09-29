Information about COVID-19 cases in the district, how parent-teacher conferences will be held in light of the pandemic, and an update on finances, were topics of discussion at the Defiance City Board of Education meeting Monday evening.
Superintendent Bob Morton explained that protocols put in place before the school year to keep everyone safe while at school are working.
“Through five weeks, we’ve had zero positive tests for staff and students, which is a reflection of the safety protocols we have in place,” said Morton. “We’ve had a few kids that have had to be quarantined because of having close contact with someone outside of school, but again, we’re pleased with how protocols have been carried out. As of today, we have three kids under health department quarantine not related to school.”
Morton shared with the board that parents/guardians will have the choice to attend parent-teacher conferences in person, or to do a phone conference if they don’t feel comfortable attending in person. The decision was made with help from the administrative team and the Defiance Education Association.
“Everyone who will be attending in person, or will be doing a phone conference, is asked to fill out a form ahead of time that is available on our website (defiancecityschools.org),” said Morton. “That enables us to track the number of people in our building. Of course we will use all the safety protocols we have in place, exactly the same way we do when kids come to school.
“In-person conferences are limited to three people, two parents/guardians and the student,” continued Morton. “When families arrive, we will take each person’s temperature, we will ask them to hand sanitize when they enter the building, and when they enter the student’s classroom. We will ask them to be six feet apart and to wear a mask upon arrival to the school. In addition, each conference will be limited to 10 minutes.
“For those who choose a phone conference, those will take place during a teacher’s planning period, or during an evening that is not scheduled for in-person conferences,” added Morton.
The schedule for in-person parent-teacher conferences is as follows:
• Oct. 7 — Grades 6-12 beginning at 3 p.m.
• Oct. 20, 22 — Grade 3 beginning at 3:45 p.m. each day.
• Nov. 5 — Preschool beginning at 3 p.m.; Grades KinderStart, 1-2, 4-5 beginning at 3:45 p.m.; Grades 6-12 beginning at 4:30 p.m.
• Nov. 10 — Grades KinderStart, 1-2, 4-5 at 3:45 p.m.
• Nov. 12 — Preschool beginning at 4 p.m.
Information on Ohio House Bill 606 was presented by Morton. When signed by Gov. Mike DeWine, the bill will grant state-law immunity from civil lawsuits for “injury, death, or loss” related to “the transmission or contraction” of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The bill and its corresponding protections are retroactive to the date of the declared state of emergency in Ohio, March 9, 2020, and will expire on Sept. 30, 2021.
Although not in attendance, administrators submitted their monthly reports to the board. Morton pointed out the highlights, including students in grades 6-8 can get free help with homework after school until 3:30 p.m.; and that the choir program is working on a performance that could be live-streamed or aired on DCTV.
Near the end of the meeting, it was discussed that renovations at the Defiance Community Auditorium are near completion, and that the board is expected to hold an open house/board meeting there on Oct. 14. Details about the open house/meeting will be available in the near future.
The board met in executive session to discuss personnel, property matters, and matters required to be kept confidential by federal or state law.
Following executive session, the board voted to approve an amended lease agreement with the city of Defiance concerning the 1918 building. The new lease agreement updates the legal description of the property for appropriate conveyance of the parcels.
In other business, the board:
• approved maternity leave for Samantha Schulte from approximately Feb. 19, 2021-April 16, 2021.
• accepted the resignation of Dawn Grant, middle/high school cashier, 3.5 hours per day, effective Sept. 11.
• okayed the employment of Abigail Hull, high school server, 3.75 hours per day, effective Sept. 14.
• approved Susi Blank, Cathy Booth, Ned Clark and Mary Ream-Schroeder as spring musical assistants.
• approved the list of substitute teachers from the NwOESC for 2020-21.
• okayed the following student activity budgets for 2020-21: Alive & Kicking, DECA, DHS spirit store, DHS student council, middle school student council, elementary student council, math club, National Honor Society, Panorama, science club, senior high prom, Spanish club, student boosters and fifth-grade camp (for 2021-22).
• voted for the August financials and amended appropriations and estimated certificate of resources.
• accepted the following donations: $50 from Jameson Burris to the elementary cafeteria; and $2,500 from Defiance Moose Lodge 2094 toward the renovation of the stadium weight room.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.