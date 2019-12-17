HICKSVILLE — In the wake of the passage of Hicksville Schools’ income tax, superintendent Keith Countryman revealed a tentative time line for the improvements to the school lot, including a new athletic complex and a new roadway leading to the school to alleviate parking congestion, during Monday’s board of education meeting.
The schedule thus far is as follows:
Dec. 20: Construction documents sent to Fanning-Howey architects.
Jan. 14: Estimate of construction documents completed.
Jan. 21: Estimate of construction documents reconciled.
Jan. 22: The board approves construction documents and sends out for bids.
Feb. 9: Bids received.
Feb. 26: Contracts awarded.
Board president Minda Jones noted the money generated by the levy will come in over a five and a half-year period, but no estimate was given at the meeting as to actual construction time.
In other business, the board:
• heard the school’s new solar field is progressing, with hopes for all 2,106 solar panels to be installed by the end of the year.
• noted there may be an unscheduled day off, perhaps in February or March, for the installation of new transformers on school property, which could leave the school without power for several hours.
• heard inspections of fire alarms and smoke detectors will be held over Christmas break. The last day of school before break is Friday.
• briefly discussed the Northwest Ohio Student Leadership Conference held on Nov. 21 at Defiance College. Students in attendance included Isaac Ridgway, Reyna Mazur, Joda Freese, Sophie Clark, Peyton Yoder, Veronica Vasquez, Abby Welly and Haven McAlexander.
• praised the faculty and staff who met with Carey School officials that attended a recent K-12 house assembly.
• heard the Hicksville Academic Boosters organization is focusing on future fundraising projects including a golf outing and membership drive.
• noted fall testing retakes the first of the year.
• noted K-4 students donated food items for Christ’s Cupboard’s pantry this year.
• heard 51 percent of all 77 third-graders who took state English language arts classes received scores of proficient or better, with retakes coming at a later date.
• acknowledged former board member Dennis Vetter, who is remaining as Four County Career Center liaison. The board, along with Countryman and other personnel, recently toured the career center.
• will hold its next meeting on Jan. 13 at 5:30 p.m. with Jennifer Caryer serving as president pro tem.
• acknowledged middle school spelling bee champion Breanna Schibel and runner-up Noah Harmon, who will compete Jan. 21 at the county bee.
• heard all sixth-graders will head for camp today at Camp Michindoh, where they will stay for four days.
• approved Andrew Lawrence and Laura Wofford as representatives to the village park board.
• praised the cast and crew of the elementary musical “Frozen Jr.”
