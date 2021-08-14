• Corredtion

The Pettisville School Board meeting article which ran on Thursday, mistakenly reported that the Pettisville Local Schools will require masks for all staff and students.

Only students who ride the bus will be required to wear a mask per CDC guidelines, until Sept. 13, not everyone who attends school. After Sept. 13, the bus guidelines will be reevaluated. The school follows the Fulton County Schools opening guidelines.

