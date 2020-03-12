Superintendent Bob Morton of Defiance City Schools shared information about what the district is doing to prepare for a possible coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak during the regular meeting of the Defiance City Board of Education meeting Wednesday.
Morton also shared information about what the district has done with grant funds received through the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation (BWC), and about working with the city of Defiance and senior CADD students on a project near Defiance Middle/High School.
In addition, educators Melissa Barnhart and Emily Clark shared information about the Beyond the Bell program funded through the 21st Century Grant.
Morton shared that a letter was sent to parents after superintendents in Defiance County met with Jamie Gerken, health commissioner of the Defiance County Health Department, about COVID-19.
In the letter, it explained the symptoms of the virus, and the best way to prevent illness. In addition, the letter explained all county schools are utilizing cleaning and disinfectant methods to prevent its spread. It also shared where to find information online about the virus.
“We are taking every precaution necessary, and we are following the guidelines of the governor, the Ohio Department of Health and the Defiance County Health Department,” said Morton. “We have met with these health organizations, and with other school districts about the virus.
“We are not trying to panic anyone, but preparation is essential in potential situations such as this,” continued Morton. “We are preparing a contingency plan, and we know if we work together as a community, we will get through this together. This is not something we take lightly.”
Said board president Cathy Davis, “We want the public to know we are getting out ahead of this.” Added board member Garry Rodenberger, “We are doing everything we can to be ready.”
The superintendent told the board the district received $4,126.34 in safety and security grant money from the BWC, which was used for security purposes.
“That money was used for entry buzzer systems at the elementary building,” said Morton, about the grant in which two-thirds of projects are paid for by it, with the district covering the other one-third. “This is the second one we’ve received, and we used the first one for the buzzer system at our preschool building.
“They (BWC) will award up to $40,000 per year per school district, and we’ve been awarded in the neighborhood of $6,600,” added Morton. “We’ve applied for the additional $33,000 to be used for a school bus camera system. That would go a long way toward the approximate $55,000 the project will cost.”
A project to beautify a triangle-shaped strip of land on Ohio 66 near the Defiance Middle/High School has been discussed by Morton and Defiance Mayor Mike McCann. Signage at the triangle, near the roundabout, was recently removed in anticipation of the project.
“The mayor said to me, we’ve got this brand new school, a new restaurant, coffee shop and dance studio out there, let’s partner to make this gateway to the city beautiful.”
Plans call for senior CADD students at Defiance High School to take digital measurements of the land, conduct a survey about what people in the area think should be placed there, and come up with designs for the space. In addition, signage, ditches and other areas in need of care there will be cleaned up.
Designs are expected to be done by the end of school, with the project starting in the summer.
Barnhart and Clark shared about Beyond the Bell, telling the members this is the third year for the program at Defiance Middle School. They explained it takes place before and after school, and that in addition to helping with homework, students take educational trips, listen to guest speakers, play games and do crafts, do service projects, attend a summer camp and more.
There is a family component, a professional development component, and data from the program has shown students who participate do better in school.
The grant is for five years, with the district receiving $200,000 in each of the first three years, $150,000 for the fourth and $100,000 for the fifth.
In other business, the board:
• approved amended appropriations and certificate of revenue.
• okayed a medical leave of absence for the following individuals: Laura Hammersmith from approximately March 2-21; and Jim Nusbaum from approximately March 3-20.
• approved a maternity leave for Ashley Peters from approximately May 19 to the end of 2019-20.
• approved Nancy McCann to cover maternity leave for a family and consumer science teacher from approximately April 1-May 27.
• accepted the resignation of Deb Doenges, K-2 secretary, for the purpose of retirement, effective July 1; the resignation of Shawn Barrera, elementary dishroom 3 hours per day, effective March 20; and the resignation of Eric Sprague, summer baseball.
• okayed the hiring of Amy Kelley and Felicia Deming, cafeteria substitutes as needed; Shannon Alvarado, substitute aide as needed; and Gabe Vittorio, summer baseball.
• voted for the updated list of substitute teachers from the NwOESC.
• accepted the following donations: $400 from the Arthur Law Firm to the boys tennis program; crafts and supplies from JoAnn Fabrics in the amount of $451.39; $700 from Defiance Elks Lodge 147 to the high school bowling program; and $1,000 from Defiance Moose Lodge 2094 to the wrestling program.
