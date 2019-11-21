NAPOLEON — Discussion on Napoleon Area City School’s core values, and how it will spend Student Wellness and Success funds it received from the state, were heard by the Napoleon Area Board of Education Wednesday evening.
The members also recognized student achievement, discussed the five-year fiscal forecast, hired a design firm to come up with plans for street repairs on Clairmont Avenue and received an update on Fred Church Court (see related story, Page A1).
Superintendent Erik Belcher explained he will be seeking input on what a list of core values for the district would look like. Belcher would like to present that information to the board in December, so that a set of core values can be put in place.
“We want to get it in writing, just exactly what our core values are by asking the students, staff and community what core values are important to them,” said Belcher. “We want our list to define what our values are, and be held accountable to those.”
Belcher also shared that guidance counselors in the district have been working on a mental wellness plan for students. This is in response to $600,000 in Student Wellness and Success money the district received from the state.
The money is part of the latest state budget passed earlier this year, in which school districts are receiving funds this year and next year, with those funds to be used for student wellness and success.
“Our guidance counselors have been working on a plan, which is still in development, so that we can take this money, spread it out over five years, and use it in a way that will benefit our kids when it comes to mental health.
“I’m hoping to present a plan to you (the board), next month,” added Belcher. “This is all about finding out the needs of our students and helping them where we can.”
In other business, the board:
• approved FMLA leave for up to 12 weeks for Lindy Seagrave, beginning Nov. 4; and Sheri Mansfield, beginning approximately Nov. 22.
• approved the employment of the following individuals: Jennifer Bergstedt, 3-hour per day assistant cook at Napoleon Junior/Senior High, effective Oct. 23; Tyson Murdock, head custodian at Napoleon Elementary, effective Jan. 1, 2020; Denise Johnston, kitchen manager/head coach at Napoleon Elementary, effective Nov. 8; and Samantha Tolles, Tim Cereghin and Chelsea Wiley, bus drivers, effective Nov. 20.
• accepted the resignation of the following individuals: Diana Hile, bus driver, for the purpose of retirement. Hile has served the district for 37 years; and Ashley Miller, junior high cheerleading advisor, effective Nov. 8.
• okayed Bethany Borton (2/3) as a varsity swimming assistant coach; and Randy Schwaiger (bowling) and Charles Bohls and Josh Lynch (wrestling) as volunteer coaches.
• voted for early graduation for Ciara Brink.
• okayed an overnight trip for the girls basketball team to Berlin, Ohio, Jan. 17, 2020.
• voted to recognize equestrian sports as a club sport and allow the Napoleon Equestrian Team to use the Napoleon High School logo and name for competition, at no cost to the district.
• approved several board polices and revisions.
• ratified a contract of service and client services agreement with Scior, at no cost to the district; and with SDG, a division of Sauder Woodworking, to use the official logo and school colors of Napoleon Area City Schools on side tables. A $5 donation per table will be made to the Napoleon Athletic Boosters.
• okayed an agreement with Maumee Valley Guidance Center to provide mental health services at a cost of $19,800, effective Nov. 1, 2019-May 22, 2020.
• voted for the following then and now purchase orders: Northern Buckeye Education Council for PAAS services in the amount of $5,420.59; and Clubs Choice Fundraising for $29,564.56.
• authorized the administration to seek bids for up to seven buses.
• established the Wildcat Broadcasting Network (WBN) supplemental rate of 0.10, which replaces the NCTV director supplemental rate that was 0.175; and approved Kelly Cooper as WBN director.
• accepted the following donations: $80 from an anonymous donor to purchase the GoTalk NWO app for use with those who may have limited or no speech; $870 from Napoleon Swimming and Diving Boosters, $3,480 from the Napoleon Athletic Boosters and $3,480 from the Napoleon Aquatic Club to the Napoleon Junior/Senior High athletic department for the purchase of the new swimming 7 Timing System; 350 Halloween trick-or-treat bags from Bockerman,Yackee, Koesters Insurance to Napoleon Elementary; 30 hand-sewn hats for students from Nellie Retcher to Napoleon Elementary; 3,000 grade-care envelopes from the Henry County Bank to Napoleon Elementary; an American flag from American Legion Post 300 to Napoleon Elementary; and $100 to Napoleon Elementary from Dental Excellence for winning the 2019 Halloween Candy Buyback contest.
