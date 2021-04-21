OAKWOOD — The Paulding Exempted Village Board of Education voted for several personnel contracts, including for school resource officers (SRO), and voted down a settlement agreement that would have resolved a supplemental contract grievance filed by the Paulding Education Association (PEA) during its meeting Tuesday.
In addition, the board approved the terms of a lease-purchase agreement for the Parc Lane Training Center, and heard from superintendent Ken Amstutz about an extended learning plan (see related story).
Approved by the board were separate three-year contracts for the Paulding school campus SRO and the Oakwood school campus SRO. Each contract is for the 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.
The contract for the SRO at the Paulding campus is for $64,587 the first year, $66,237 the second year and $67,887 third year. Meanwhile, the contract for the SRO at the Oakwood campus is for $53,600 the first year, and $55,100 for years two and three. Both contracts include training and benefits.
"Having the SROs has worked out very well," said Amstutz. "It's been a great partnership with both villages."
Meanwhile, a settlement agreement between the board and PEA calling for a payment of $1,500 each to Brooklyn Miller and Elias Jimenez was voted down 5-0 by the board. Miller was hired as the junior varsity softball coach in February, while Jimenez was approved as a softball volunteer.
According to the language of the agreement: "This agreement is entered into solely because of the parties' desire to resolve their dispute concerning the awarding of supplemental contracts for the positions of varsity head softball coach and assistant softball coach for the 2021 season, and to avoid the time and expense of arbitration.
"This agreement shall not be construed as an acknowledgement by the board of any contract violation, or an admission of wrongdoing by any party."
In addition, the agreement stated: "The board shall post the supplemental positions of varsity head softball coach and assistant softball coach for bid in January 2022, and shall consider both positions vacant at that time, with no individual deemed an incumbent in either position."
Mallory Clark was hired last spring, and again in February, as the varsity softball coach.
"Due to the pandemic (the spring sports season were cancelled in 2020), we didn't post the varsity softball position because we felt we already had a coach in place and we counted last spring as a season, the teachers' union felt differently, and that we should have posted the position again," said Amstutz.
"That's the reason for the grievance," said Amstutz. "Now we are going to have to go back to the drawing board."
