The Defiance City Board of Education approved a pair of memorandums of understanding (MOU) on contract extensions with the Defiance City Education Assocation (DCEA) and OAPSE Local 9 employees. The board also discussed federal COVID-19 relief funding and graduation Wednesday at Defiance High School.
In regard to the contracts, Morton explained those with the DCEA and OAPSE Local 9 workers were set to expire in August, however, both entities and the district came to agreements on one-year extensions.
“We collaboratively worked together with both associations to come up with the one-year extensions of the current contract,” said Morton. “We couldn’t sit down and negotiate face-to-face like we normally would, and it was difficult doing it virtually, but we were able to work it out. The agreements call for a 2.25% increase on the base pay, and there are health insurance options as well that could save employees and the district money.”
In her report, CFO/treasurer Cheryl Swisher discussed federal funding of approximately $399,000 the district is to receive from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES), and that action was needed to create funds 507 (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund) and 508 (Governor’s Emergency Relief Fund) to house those monies.
“As you are aware, there is federal funding coming to the school district through the CARES Act, and in order to receive it we need to create the funds in order to follow state guidelines,” said Swisher. “The Governor’s Emergency Education relief fund is a grant we can apply for, although the requirements still haven’t come out.”
Said Morton: “The Ohio General Assembly has requested an additional $100,000,000 from the federal government for education in Ohio. Don’t know where that will go, it was just sent from the Ohio delegation to Washington, D.C.”
The board approved the creation of the funds.
In his discussion items, Morton shared the district has finished its food program for the 2019-20 school year, in which 10,590 meals were distributed to students following the closure of school due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I would like to thank our community partners at Family Christian Center, Xperience Church and First Church of God for helping us distribute the meals with their volunteers, as well as Deanna Hull, our food service director, and her staff for preparing those each week. It was a daunting task, they accepted the challenge and got it done. The summer food program is up and running, and we are helping to spread the word about that.”
Board members shared their thoughts on graduation, which was held as a drive-through ceremony on May 31.
“I would like to thank Mr. Morton, Mr. (Jay) Jerger (Defiance High School principal), his staff and the Defiance community for a great graduation ceremony,” said member Garry Rodenberger. “I have heard nothing but positive comments, and under the circumstances, I thought it turned out very well.”
Added board president Cathy Davis: “People really did appreciate the time we were able to focus on each individual student. Many told me they felt this ceremony did a great job of giving each student his/her due. I’ve been told our graduation was one of the best in the area, and I don’t think we could be more proud.”
In other business, the board:
• approved a maternity leave of absence for Lauren Lehman from approximately Oct. 10-Dec. 7.
• okayed transferring Bill Darrow from high school special education to high school business education, effective with 2020-21.
• voted for extended time for the following individuals: Renee Wank, two days; Alex Menendez, 15 days; Reggie Beck, two days; Megan Cordes, five days; and Sarah Kryling, five days.
• approved several individuals as substitute teachers and support staff for 2020-21.
• accepted the resignation of the following individuals: Grace Mitchell as K-2 aide, four hours per day, effective at the end of 2019-20; and Terri Morgan, central office secretary, effective June 30.
• okayed the following supplemental contracts: Lisa Weaver, grade four grade level representative; Cheyann Turner, middle school fall and winter cheerleading; Jennifer Stark and Angela Martin, auxiliary units; Joe Keween, varsity football assistant; and Dennis Parrish, freshman football assistant (2/3).
• voted for the middle school handbook for 2020-21.
• approved an agreement with the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Training & Rehabilitation Center, at the daily rate of $44 for educational services, effective July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021.
• okayed the following vendors for 2020-21: Arps Dairy, milk; Aunt Millie’s Bakery, bread; Papa John’s, pizza; Werlor Inc., refuse.
• voted to increase the adult breakfast cafeteria price from $2 to $2.25, effective 2020-21.
• accepted the following donations: $20 from Deb Hench to the elementary school for hygiene products; $50 from Carrie and Ken Wetstein to the elementary school for hygiene products; $200 from Jim Hench to the athletic department; $300 from Ken’s Furniture to the athletic department; $460 from the Defiance Academic Boosters for “Congratulations Seniors” billboard; and $500 from Anthony Kidston to the boys basketball program.
