NAPOLEON — A recent resolution at the Napoleon Area City Schools (NACS) Board of Education has called for the termination of a teacher in that district.
According to the resolution passed at a special meeting on May 4, the board directed the treasurer to send a letter of termination of employment to Megan Sherman. Dr. Erik Belcher, superintendent at NACS, said he could not comment in detail about the incident because it’s an ongoing process.
“Parents entrust their children into the care and safety of our staff and we take that seriously. The safety and well-being of our students is number one priority with us,” said Belcher.
Reportedly Sherman had sent a message to the parent of an 8-year-old child explaining that the child had been “disruptive in class.” Sherman went on to say in the message:
“I had him stand in the doorway while I asked the kids to close their eyes and put heads down. They were asked to raise their hands if they were tired of interruptions in the day due to various behavior, if they were frustrated with (student), if they thought (student) was a nice boy ... if they liked it when (student) acted silly ... .“
Further investigation in the matter showed that this incident had happened as indicated in the message. The investigation also uncovered that the student expressed “feeling bad and crying due to how he was treated.” Sherman said in a fact-finding meeting on Feb. 22 that “it was not my best teaching moment,” and she apologized to the parent.
Pre-discipline meetings were held on March 3 and March 30, and Sherman was reported to the child welfare division of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. After an independent investigation by the department, a charge of emotional maltreatment/mental injury to a child was substantiated, according to the resolution passed by the board.
Recently, in an unrelated matter, the board has met with another issue of importance that involves the expiration of a contract with the Henry County Cultural Center.
In mid-June the contract, signed by the NACS school board and the cultural center, which concerns the old Napoleon high school building, will come to an end.
The cultural center bought the building and the land with plans to renovate the building. The board had sold the building for $1 with the stipulation that funds be raised to demolish the building if plans to renovate it were not actualized.
With that contract coming to an end and funds not raised, Belcher said that the board has three options.
“The board could take no action and ignore the deadline, they could enforce the contract — meaning force a demolition — or they could grant an extension,” he said. “Basically, the contract ends and there has to be a path forward.”
Belcher confirmed that asbestos already has been removed from the building, but that interior walls have been damaged as part of the process. Any plans for renovating the building would be at considerable cost, he intimated.
Mayor Jason Maassel was also contacted about the city’s involvement in an agreement with the cultural center to purchase the building.
“The city approached the cultural center in June or July of last year and asked about purchasing the property,” said Maassel. “At that time, they had an angel donor to pay for the demolition. The property would then be sold at fair market value.”
It was then that the city entered into negotiations with the cultural group, according to Maassel.
“We have come to an agreement that the city will apply for two grants from the state of Ohio,” said Maasel. “The money from the grants plus city monies would then be used to demolish the building and the land would be signed over to the city.”
As to the timeline for the grant funding, Maassel said that the deadline for grant applications was May 31, so he was hoping for the monies this summer.
“We realize that the cultural center has worked hard to make this happen,” said Maassel.
Jeffrey Tonjes, trustee on the board of directors at the cultural center, informed The Crescent-News Friday that “to this point we have $70,000 in the bank and $400,000 pledges. Additionally, we have $1.2 million invested for the section that is planned to become condos,” said Tonjes.
Too, Tonjes said, “the original plan to renovate was planned at $3.6 million. We had obtained monies for the demolition from an angel donor and those are in escrow.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.