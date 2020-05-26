Addyson Armey
(Top scholar, 4.0 GPA)
Parents: Josh and Jaime Armey, Continental
Activities and awards: National Honor Society treasurer, student council vice president, valedictorian, varsity soccer captain, varsity basketball captain, Buckeye Girls State delegate, Habitat for Humanity, blood drives, elementary tutor, Defiance Humane Society volunteer, Defiance YMCA volunteer
Post-high school plans: Addyson will study mathematics and operations management at the University of Cincinnati with an Air Force ROTC Type 7 Scholarship, Kolodzik Business Scholars Cincinnatus and Marvin Charles Ellerbrock Veterans Foundation Scholarship.
