CONTINENTAL — The local school district here is off to a good start this fall, according to officials.
Elementary Principal Tracy Potts reported at Tuesday night’s Continental Local Schools Board of Education meeting that the new year has gotten off to a good start and already several items have been checked off of her “to do” list.
“Bus safety for grades K-3, picture day, fire drill and DIBELS testing have all been checked off my list,” said Potts. “Packs for Pirates started Sept. 9 and we are serving 66 students. We are also set for lock down and evacuation drills that are scheduled for Tuesday.”
Potts also said that 133 students are attending LifeWise Academy through their school system. She also reported on the following important events:
• midterms, Friday.
• no school for a professional day, Monday.
• Conversation Day for fifth and sixth grades, Sept. 29.
• field trip to the fire station for kindergarten through third grades, Oct. 14.
• Findlay Children’s Museum, kindergarten field trip, Oct. 17.
Tim Eding, junior high/high school principal, also reported a good start to the year.
“We had an outstanding start to the school year,” he said. “Thank you to the students, staff and parents for such a great start. We also started recognizing ‘Students of the Week’ this year and it has gone exceptionally well. Every Friday I have the pleasure of calling down all of the students that were nominated by their teachers as ‘students of the week’ and sharing with them who nominated them and what they were nominated for. Students receive candy bars and have a chance to win a larger prize based on how many times they are nominated.”
Eding also said that ‘Students of the Month’ will start soon and the student with the most weekly nominations will become student of the month.
In other news, the board:
• accepted donations: $400 from anonymous donor for the athletic fund; $1,000 from the Continental Baseball and Softball Club for the athletic fund; and $2,700 from the Cooper Family Foundation for the athletic fund.
• heard a report from Superintendent Danny Kissell that math teacher Brian Badenhop is credentialed to teach all College Credit Plus math courses for Rhodes State College credit.
• was informed of the following important dates for students: ASVAB testing for juniors on Sept. 30; Josten’s meeting for freshmen and seniors, Oct. 7; PSAT and Red Cross blood drive, Oct. 12; Sadie Hawkins dance for high school, Oct. 21.
