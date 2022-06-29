CONTINENTAL — Personnel concerns and preparations for the 2022-23 school year were the focus of the school board meeting here on Tuesday evening.
With a new school year on the horizon, Continental Local School Board of Education updated school contract with the National School Lunch and Breakfast Program and established prices for the meals. As noted by the board, the prices will not change for the district and the free and reduced lunches are available for those who qualify.
Superintendent Danny Kissell presented a list of several recommendations for the 2022-23 school year and all were approved by the board.
In other news, the board:
•accepted donations: $200 from CEA to the flower fund; $130 from Tracy Potts to the elementary principal's fund; $300 from American Legion Post 541 to the music fund for participation in Memorial Day events; $213.20 from employees Jenna Warnimont, Cheryl Grant, CarrieJo Verhoff, Krystal Bowers, Jordan Streicher, Toby Bidlack and Tammy Baker to the Continental school scholarship fund in lieu of service pins.
• approved several supplemental extra curricular contracts for the upcoming year, all pending background checks.
• accepted resignations: Becki Bidlack; and Chris Warnement.
• employed Vanessa Da Corte, Spanish teacher.
• approved to advertise for fulltime aide position at 6.67 hours per day, 189 days per year.
