CONTINENTAL — During its board meeting on Wednesday, the Continental Local Board of Education handled several legislative items and talked about several upcoming events throughout the district.
One event, crucial to the district’s students, will happen on Sept. 26 when members of the Ohio Highway Patrol will “ride along” with some of the school’s bus routes.
According to superintendent Danny Kissell, the district’s buses have had problems with drivers passing stopped buses as they drop students off after school. Now, the upcoming ride-along is an effort by county and state law enforcement officers to not only keep students safe, but give heightened awareness to local drivers.
“There will be one trooper actually riding one of our buses,” explained Kissell. “And there will be another trooper following another one of our buses that has had trouble with (cars passing while its red lights were flashing).
“The highway patrol will also be coordinating with the sheriff’s department,” added Kissell. “They’re going to do a type of full-court press to not only make themselves present, but to bring up awareness.”
In other business, the board:
• recognized Robin Etter for her 10 years of service to the board. Etter will be recognized for her service at the Northwest Region Ohio School Board Association fall conference on Oct. 3.
• accepted a donation of $1,000 from the Cooper Family foundation for the VH Cooper Scholarship and a $250 donation from the Arlington village parade to the music fund.
• voted to not provide career technical education to middle school students during the 2019-20 school year. Kissell noted that the district recently began offering CTE to its high school students and plans on extending the offerings to middle school students in the near future.
• entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Defiance College for the hosting of teacher education candidates. The school will receive a $100 donation per student teacher at the end of each semester to be used at the school’s discretion.
• approved a kindergarten field trip to the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo on Friday.
• thanked those who supported the seventh- and eighth-grade fundraiser.
• learned that the first quarter mid-term is Friday.
• heard that Packs for Pirates is serving 70 students.
• heard an update of upgrades to district buildings, including installation of door fobs and other door locks.
• approved the resignation of Erin Schmidt, eighth-grade volleyball coach, effective Sept. 11 due to maternity leave. Schmidt will be paid for days worked in coach’s calendar prior to this date.
• approved Brooke Bradford as a co-eighth-grade volleyball coach effective Sept. 11. Bradford will be paid for remaining work days in the coach’s calendar.
• accepted the resignation of Brock Homier as seventh-grade boys basketball coach and approved Homier as a boys varsity basketball volunteer.
• approved maternity leave for treasurer Katelyn Adams for eight weeks to begin approximately Oct. 7.
• okayed maternity leave for Tia Vogt, part-time educational aide. An anticipated six- to eight-week leave will begin approximately Oct. 11.
• approved Marie Bidlack as a substitute secretary and aide for the 2019-20 school year.
• approved Jessica Stauffer as co-eighth-grade volleyball coach.
• approved Becky Gerschutz as interim assistant treasurer, pending proper certification and satisfactory background checks. Gerschutz will be issued a limited contract effective Sept. 11-Dec. 31 and be paid $30 per hour for hours worked during that time period.
• amended Jeff Prowant’s fall concession contract to include the following language: “for any dates that Jeff cannot be present at the events to run concessions, $25 will be deducted from the supplemental amount and paid to the person covering the event.”
• approved a $1,500 stipend to Joyce Howell for interim payroll processing work from August-December 2019.
• approved the following supplemental contract: Sydney Eickholt (co-junior high cheerleading), Breanne Eickholt (co-junior high cheerleading), Leva Aguirre (assistant varsity girls basketball/varsity softball), Scott Keck (assistant varsity boys basketball), Alex Quigley (assistant varsity softball), Chris Warnement (varsity boys track) and Emily Fuller (varsity girls track).
• tentatively scheduled the next regular board meeting for Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m. in the board office.
