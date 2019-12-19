CONTINENTAL — During its meeting on Wednesday, the Continental Local Board of Education said goodbye to two long-time board members.
After more than two decades of combined service to the district, Chad Olds (16 years) and Mike Zachrich (eight years) took part in their final meeting after neither chose to run for re-election in November.
“I wanted to take the opportunity to thank Mike and Chad for their combined 24 years of service,” said superintendent Danny Kissell. “You two have really helped a generation of our students through your service as board members here at Continental. For that I know the Continental community, myself and the students and employees are much appreciative of what you’ve done.”
In other business, the board:
• scheduled the board’s organizational meeting for Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. with the regular meeting to begin immediately after. Robin Etter was named president pro-tem for the meeting.
• heard a transportation update from Kissell.
• heard results of the third-grade reading guarantee.
• learned the elementary staff and students donated $1,624 to Christmas for Kids from the raffle basket sales. The elementary also donated $1,186.98 from the cans that were distributed throughout the county.
• learned that high school students will be taking exams today and Friday.
• approved a change in appropriations.
• okayed expenditures for the 2010-20 school year from the athletic fund to pay janitor salaries for all Saturday basketball games.
• approved a transfer of $403.90 from the OHSAA to the general fund and $403.90 from the general fund to the athletic fund.
• accepted the following donations: $100 from Jack and Caroline Etter to the drama fund; $100 from Simplified Flooring to the drama fund; eight GaGa bolts, valued at $100 each from the VMW to Continental Schools; $15 from Wollam Ag Center to the drama fund.
• approved the following subscriptions: OSBA annual membership for $3,985; Briefcase (free); and school management news for $150.
• held a second reading for NEOLA policies.
• approved Becky Gerschutz as interim assistant treasurer from Jan. 1-March 27. Gerschutz shall be paid $35 per hour and work a total of 16 hours per week with a max of 24 hours per week. The 10% employee share of SERS pick up shall be paid by the board.
• noted that Christmas break will be held from Dec. 23-Jan. 3. Classes will resume on Jan. 6.
