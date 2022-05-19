CONTINENTAL — A new treasurer was introduced to the board at Wednesday’s Continental Local Schools Board of Education meeting here.
With an effective date of July 1, a three-year, 260-day limited employment contract was approved with Larry Kaiser II as the new treasurer of the board. Kaiser already has worked for the school system since May 18 and the new position was approved pending satisfactory background checks.
Kaiser is a native of Harrod and now lives in Beaverdam in Allen County. He is married and has three children.
Before coming to Continental as the treasurer, he worked at the Informational Technology Center (ITC), a center based in Allen County that serves 54 school districts in multiple counties. ITC works with school districts to offer fiscal, technical and interim roles.
“Working at ITC was a great experience, and I worked with multiple school districts. The end goal for me was to work with one district,” said Kaiser.
Asked about why he chose to come to Continental, Kaiser said, “there are always treasurer spots available around the state. I know a lot of really good treasurers have come through Continental — Lima Senior’s treasurer came through here, Apollo’s treasurer and Pandora-Gilboa’s treasurer also served here. I just wanted to be part of this district.”
Kaiser comes to the district with plans to work with plans already in place.
“I will not go in with the mindset of change, but to gain more knowledge about the board’s future plans. They have good five- and 10-year plans in place now. I want to be proactive in that process,” he added.
Before his tenure at ITC, Kaiser also served as adjunct faculty in the business management classes at Rhodes State College, Lima. He and his family will reside in Beaverdam.
Finally, Kaiser said, “the process of getting hired was smooth. The board and superintendent seem like down-to-earth people to work for and with, and I am pretty excited to do so.”
In related matters, the board approved a transition contract with Kaiser II for time worked May 18-June 30 at a rate of $36.06 per hour and okayed Katelyn Adams as interim treasurer for June with hourly pay and benefits established at the April meeting.
Also Wednesday, Elementary Principal Tracy Potts reported to the board that the school had raised $800 during its “Dimes to Make a Difference” campaign. The funds were raised to help Putnam Pet Pals, Putnam County CAP and Putnam County Habitat for Humanity.
Another event to “Make a Difference,” formerly the Relay for Life/Field Day for the elementary school, is scheduled for Tuesday. Inflatables, games and snacks, provided by Parents of Pirates group, are planned.
A committee of teachers has planned the activities for the event. Proceeds from that event will also be donated.
In his report, Tim Edging, the junior high/high school principal thanked the Legion family for support of the staff during Teacher Appreciation Week. He also reminded that graduation is Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
By Wednesday, the seniors finished exams while all coursework, fines, fees and other requirements are due by 3 p.m. today in order to qualify for the ceremony.
Graduating seniors, according to Edging, earned over $1,248,000 in scholarships, grants and aid to further their education. He thanked the students for their hard work and wished them success in the future.
In other news, the board:
• heard that the final day of school is Wednesday. The final day for teachers and staff is May 26.
• accepted donations from $67 from Amanda Frisch to the elementary principal’s fund and $50 from Joni Prowant to the drama fund in memory of Lillian McKibben.
• accepted the following donations to the Continental Community Scholarship Fund in memory of Lillian McKibben: $100 from Sharon Winkle, $250 from Bill and Kay Hoffman, $25 from an anonymous donor, $35 from Kevin and Denise Doenges, $100 from Jeff and Robin Etter, $25 from Rob and Karen Miller, $100 from Keith and L. Jean Walker, $50 from William Myers, $25 from Dorothy Winkle, $50 from Rowdy and Joyce Howell, and $15 from Darlene Prince.
• accepted resignation of Technology Coordinator Keith Schnipke.
• approved summer hours for 12-month employees: at the administrative office, Monday-Thursday 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m.-noon; custodial staff, Monday-Thursday 6:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and Friday 6:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
• scheduled meetings for June 28 at 6 p.m. and July 12 at 6 p.m.
