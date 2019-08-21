CONTINENTAL — During Monday’s meeting, the Continental Local Board of Education heard from school administrators about the first day of classes, while discussing other district happenings.
“We just had a wonderful first day,” said Tim Eding, the high school and middle school principal. “It was hard to believe it was just the first day. It really went smoothly from start to finish. There was a lot of really hard work by a lot of people to get us to this point.
“I’d also like to thank Mark Siebeneck and his crew for what they did over the summer,” Eding said of the maintenance staff. “It’s like walking into a new building every year with the work they put into it.”
Superintendent Danny Kissell also discussed the district’s new bus routes.
For the 2019-20 school year, officials decided to eliminate many of the district’s bus stops. The original plan saw stops within the village of Continental going from 24 down to 12, while the number of stops in the villages of Dupont and Cloverdale were also to be cut in half.
And while eliminating many stops did come to fruition on Tuesday, Kissell noted that changes in the original plan were made to benefit students and their families.
“We revisited where some of the kindergartners were getting picked up,” explained Kissell, about some of the changes. “We had one case where a (kindergarten) student was going to have to walk more than four blocks and we didn’t want that. And another case where a (kindergarten) student would have to walk down a road with no sidewalks.
“We also added an additional stop in Dupont,” continued Kissell. “When people called, I made the effort to go out and drive the route and look at it to see their concerns and address them.”
Kissell added that by next week, to further explore route changes, he will have ridden on every bus route both before and after school.
In other business, the board:
• heard an update on the junior high/high school’s positive behavior program that began on Tuesday.
• approved entering into an agreement with the Wood County Educational Service Center for the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center and the Juvenile Residential Center of Northwest Ohio. Cost is $75 per student/per day.
• was invited by Kissell to visit the district’s new Makerspace, located in the elementary computer lab. “If you haven’t been over to see the new Makerspace, you should go see it,” explained Kissell. “(Continental) and Miller City are the only two schools in the county right now with (one). It’s a really cool interactive lab to do a lot of different hands-on experiments. It’s really coming together.”
• approved a list of appropriation changes.
• okayed a five-year tax abatement for property located at 303 W. Forrest St. in Continental, owned by Kirk Investments LLC.
• approved the propane agreement with JPS Oil and Propane for commercial lock-in price of $1.21 per gallon for the upcoming heating season.
• approved bus routes for the 2019-20 school year.
• reviewed a list of television and radio stations to report delays and cancellations including: WIMA 1150 AM; WIMT T-102 FM; WXRX 107.5 FM; WMLX 103.3 FM; WBKS 93.9 FM; WTOL TV 11; WLIO TV 35; WDFM 98.1 FM; WNDH 103.1 FM; WONW 1280 AM and WZOM 105.7 FM.
• approved an overnight field trip to Camp Wilson for fifth- and sixth-graders on Oct. 28-30.
• accepted the resignation of Marrae Prowant, assistant treasurer, effective July 31, 2019.
• approved Arden McGinnis as substitute bus driver and Scott Siebeneck as substitute custodian.
• increased guidance secretary Kelly Tegenkamp’s time to eight hours per day, 211 days per year.
• okayed maternity leave for elementary guidance counselor Erin Schmidt.
• discussed changes in the state’s graduation requirements.
• learned of an upcoming kindergarten field trip to the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.
• learned elementary fall pictures will be held Sept. 4-5.
• set the next board meeting for Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m.
