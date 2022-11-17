CONTINENTAL — Positive reports from both elementary and junior high/senior high principals were highlights of Continental Local Schools’ board meeting here.
Elementary Principal Tracy Potts reported that the Christmas for Kids campaign is now underway. It is sponsored by the Parents of Pirates, and students are selling raffle tickets for the cause.
Potts also said that a live drive will be held at H & K Chevy Buick from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Dec. 1.
She also reported that a new reading series called CKLA was the subject of a recent professional development event. Potts said that all English/language arts teachers are meeting this week with coaches to boost the implementation of the program.
Teachers also reportedly participated in a session that targeted specific instructional practices. There will also be a countywide professional development day on Monday, according to Potts. Casey Homier and Pam Retcher will lead a session on co-teaching while she and Erin Schmidt will lead a session on positive behavioral interventions and supports (PBIS).
Tim Eding, junior/senior high principal congratulated the students and staff for their successful performance of the play, “The Play that Goes Wrong.”
Eding also thanked American Legion Post 541 and local veterans for sponsoring the recent Americanism test. The group also sponsored the breakfast for the high school students who participated in the Veterans Day assembly. He thanked the veterans for their service and for their support of the students.
In other news, the board:
• was informed that the National Honor Society induction ceremony will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 in the auditorium.
• heard a report of the winter band and choir concert at the middle/high school on Dec. 5 in the auditorium.
• approved Treasurer Larry Kaiser’s five-year forecast.
• reviewed PBIS data from 2016-2023 with the following results: disciplinary referrals down about 50%; students with three of more non-medical absences in the first quarter, down about 50%; and total number of D and F grades on report cards for the first quarter, down 50%.
• approved thank you bonuses for the CEA and administration.
• accepted a $2,000 donation from the Blue and Gold Club to the athletic fund for boys basketball uniforms.
• heard Superintendent Danny Kissell provide upcoming important dates: junior high dance, 7-9 p.m. Friday; Thanksgiving holiday, Nov. 21-25; JH/HS winter band/choir concert, 7 p.m. on Dec. 5; grades 3-4 Christmas program, 7 p.m. on Dec. 6; Christmas break, Dec. 22-Jan. 3.
