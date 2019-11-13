CONTINENTAL — During its meeting on Tuesday, the Continental Local Board of Education approved the district’s five-year forecast, while also hearing about a recent professional development trip.
In the approved financial forecast, district treasurer Katelyn Adams highlighted the district’s ending cash balance.
According to officials an “on-hand” 30-day cash balance is a “responsible” balance to have held back for expenses. Currently, the district is looking at a cash balance of more than 200 days.
The other highlighted item was the revenue source for fiscal year 2019. The district has shown revenue growth from 2017-19, with additional “conservative” growth shown through 2024.
One area officials did warn the board to keep an eye on, however, was with the district’s general fund.
According to superintendent Danny Kissell, the district’s general fund is currently in good shape, but future numbers may need attending.
“If you look at the general fund, the cost of wages is where it’s going to sneak up on us very quickly,” explained Kissell. “We have a lot of younger teachers and as they begin to move up on the (wage) scale, that will change.”
Kissell noted that a few years ago the district had a large number of teachers retire and several new/younger teachers replaced those retirees on the payroll. That change in personnel left the district in a good financial position.
However, Kissell added that those new staff contracts will see steady pay increases over the next several years.
“So it’s something that we’ll have to pay attention to,” added Kissell. “You can see that (wages and benefits) are going to have the greatest growth over the next five years. And we’ll have to adjust our other spending (in future years) and hopefully the state (funding) and our local revenue continue on the positive (upward) trend.”
Junior high/high school principal Tim Eding also discussed staff during his Tuesday presentation to the board.
Eding told the board of a recent trip his staff took to Vantage Career Center during a professional development day.
“Vantage is a partner, I think sometimes we think of it as a competitor,” explained Eding. “We feel like we compete with them for kids. And, as a staff, we shouldn’t think that way, they are a partner for us in education.”
Eding noted that during their visit, Continental staff members got to meet with the district’s students and experience students’ lab work and presentations.
“I think (vocational education) is really misunderstood,” added Eding. “We have kids that over there and that’s okay, and I think our staff understood the place of Vantage better when we left that day.”
In other business, the board:
• learned that information will be sent home today for parent/teacher conferences. Parents will be able to sign up for conferences online. Conferences will be held Nov. 25-26.
• learned the district will be taking part in a new county-wide initiative on drug awareness. The program features the online hashtag of #MakeSomeNoiseAgainstDrugs. The program will feature contest between county schools where each district earns votes via Instagram. Continental’s videos can be viewed on Instagram on the district’s page at pirates_chs.
• heard the elementary’s annual Christmas for Kids campaign is underway and the annual live drive will be held at H&K on Dec. 5 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
• learned third-graders will receive their dictionaries from the Ottawa Rotary Club today.
• accepted a $404.30 donation from Pro-Tec to the Continental Elementary MakerSpace Program.
• approved option A in the TIF agreement for RMK Farming.
• held the first reading of several district policies.
• approved membership to EPC.
• heard an update on the district’s new FOB/door locking system.
• received a report on the district’s use of wellness grant funds. Kissell explained the district has been using the funds for social and mental health services for the district’s students.
• approved Sarah Niese (eighth-grade girls basketball), Brian Stegbauer (seventh-grade boys basketball) and Tim Vogt (volunteer assistant boys basketball) to supplemental contracts.
• approved Pam Jones as an accompanist for the fall play.
• reassigned Cheryl Grant from part-time custodian to full-time custodian, effective Jan. 1.
• reminded the public there will be no school Nov. 25-29; of NHS induction ceremonies on Dec. 5 at 1:30 p.m.; the junior/senior high band and choir concerts on Dec. 9 and Christmas break beginning on Dec. 23.
• scheduled the next board meeting for Dec. 18 at 5:30 p.m.
