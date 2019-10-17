CONTINENTAL — During its October meeting, members of the Continental Local Board of Education heard about a recent report that lauded the district for its efforts on the recent school report card.
Superintendent Danny Kissell shared with the board a recent study done by Cleveland.com that included every school in the state.
The study took each district’s performance index and measured it in correlation to the average income of district residents.
The result was the Continental district finishing in 10th place out of 608 schools.
“As I state over and over, that one of the only measures I feel confident about on the report card is the performance index,” Kissell said. “Our county (Putnam) did very well overall and I’m proud of all of Putnam County.”
“But I am most proud of the work you are doing every day to educate our students,” Kissell said in an email to Continental staff members. “Please remember that this is because we have focused on kids and not tests, that we are showing this improvement.
“Keep your focus on kids and their needs,” Kissell added in the release. “And keep educating them, not just teaching, and you will continue to make our community proud.”
Steubenville was ranked first in the poll.
Continental’s overall report card grade was a B with a performance index of 99.086. The median household income in the district used for the report was $50,932 and a median family income of $23,993.
In other business, the board:
• reminded the public of the annual Veterans Day assemble on Nov. 11 at the high school.
• heard a financial update from treasurer Katlyn Adams.
• accepted donations from the Pioneer Festival committee to the music fund ($300), the Sons of the American Legion Post 541 to the music fund ($250) and the Continental Fall Fest Committee to the art fund ($250).
• approved the transfer of $32,200.52 from the general fund to the cafeteria fund.
• approved a TIF agreement application from RMK Farming. The proposed agreement is for property improvements to be made at 03147 Road 19A in Continental and exceeds the term of more than 10 years.
• approved new insurance premiums for Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2020.
• okayed eight hours of weekly after-school intervention for students in grades 1-6. Instructor rate of pay is $25 per hour. The first session will run Oct. 15-Nov. 21.
• named Tracy Potts, Sharon Siebeneck, Danny Kissell, Pam Retcher and Brian Gerdeman as members of the local professional development committee.
• approved Lindsey Wollam as substitute secretary and aide.
• agreed on a revised contract amount for interim assistant treasurer Becky Gerschutz of $35 per hour wage and 10% SERS employee share of pick up paid by board of education.
• hired Brian Gerdeman and CarrieJo Verhoff to co-elementary student council supplemental contracts.
• approved an eight-week maternity leave for Jenna Warnimont to begin on approximately Oct. 23.
