Seventh-Graders

All A’s

Rhettik Bowers

Camren Burgei

Morgan Dockery

A-B

Jackson Bidlack

Kaelyn Clementz

Tyson Clementz

Olivia Crossgrove

Derek Diltz

Cole English

Kimberly Grant

Colton Hiltner

Gracie Homier

Ian Knott

Mackenzie Moss

Mackenzie Niese

Aislynn Noffsinger

Miley Pardo

Jayden Pitney

Breece Prowant

Makenzie Shock

Bain Stegbauer

Madison Tackett

Quinn Tegenkamp

Samantha Wagner

Benjamin White

3.0

Andrew Deal

Mason Dias

Coralynne Wetmore

Eighth-Graders

All A’s

Cade Backhaus

Maria Cox

Collin Davis

Gracie Fuller

Gradyn Huff

Jaxson Slattman

A-B

Raegen Clemens

Cale Pingle-Goecke

Braylon Rogan

Britten Smith

3.0

Conner Auch

Caidence Bartley

Caleb Bibler

Brodie Dockery

Ashlyn Dudgeon

Bryce Galyk

Chase Hasch

Colton MacDonald

Elijah Miler

Dax Warner

Cooper Wollam

Sara Woolbright

