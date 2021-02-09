Continental Jr. High School
Seventh-graders
All A’s
Jackson Bidlack
Rhettik Bowers
Camren Burgei
Morgan Dockery
Cole English
Kimberly Grant
Miley Pardo
Quinn Tegenkamp
A'a and B's
Kaelyn Clementz
Tyson Clementz
Olivia Crossgrove
Derek Diltz
Colton Hiltner
Gracie Homier
Ian Knott
Mackenzie Moss
Mackenzie Niese
Aislynn Noffsinger
Jayden Pitney
Breece Prowant
Makenzie Shock
Bain Stegbauer
Madison Tackett
Samantha Wagner
Benjamin White
3.0
Kennedy Knipp-Williams
Coralynne Wetmore
Eighth-graders
All A’s
Cade Backhaus
Maria Cox
Collin Davis
Gracie Fuller
Gradyn Huff
Jaxson Slattman
A's and B's
Raegen Clemens
Ashlyn Dudgeon
Bryce Galyk
Elijah Miler
Cale Pingle-Goecke
Abrielle Rocha
Britten Smith
Cooper Wollam
Sara Woolbright
3.0
Conner Auch
Caleb Bibler
Mackenzie Grote
Olivia Hale
Chase Hasch
Colton MacDonald
Braylon Rogan
Teagen Soto
